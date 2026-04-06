Seahawks 2025 Team Awards: Former UDFA Wins Most Improved Player

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off just their second Super Bowl-winning season in franchise history and first since the 2013-14 campaign.

Heading into the season, the Seahawks' roster was given little credit for its status as a rising contender. They shocked the entire league and will enter 2026 as the likely favorite to repeat as champions.

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With the 2025 season far in the rearview mirror, it's time to take a look at some of the key players who contributed to the Super Bowl LX victory, as recognized with team awards. This week, we will hand out eight awards that help summarize the Seahawks' outstanding campaign.

Awards List (in order of release)

Most Improved Player (MIP)

Comeback Player of the Year (CPOY)

Special Teams Player of the Year (STPOY)

Defensive Rookie of the Year (DROY)

Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROY)

Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY)

Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY)

Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Most Improved Player

LB Drake Thomas

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) reacts after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

2024 statistics: 13 tackles, 1 PD (37 defensive snaps)

2025 statistics: 96 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 8 PD, 1 FR, 1 INT (763 defensive snaps)

This award had a ton of candidates, and we'll get more into that when we go over the honorable mentions. But Thomas was the biggest surprise of the 2025 season once he took over a starting inside linebacker role next to Ernest Jones IV.

Thomas, a 2023 undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State, played in all 17 games for the Seahawks in 2024 but hardly appeared on defense. The former special teams ace overtook Tyrice Knight for the starting role by Week 4 of the 2025 campaign and played at an extremely high level.

He and Jones backed up the Seahawks' elite defensive front, fueling the league's top run defense and helping an already-great defense become even better. Thomas' production continued into the postseason, totaling 18 tackles and one tackle for loss in three playoff games.

The Seahawks rewarded Thomas with a two-year, $8 million deal this offseason to lock down their linebacker pair through the 2027 season.

Honorable mentions

DL Byron Murphy II

Murphy was a very close second after making a huge jump in production from his first to second NFL season. Working next to Second Team All-Pro Leonard Williams, the former 2024 first-round pick totaled 62 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks. He remains the future of the defensive front.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

TE AJ Barner

Barner, a 2024 fourth-round pick, is quickly becoming one of the most well-rounded tight ends in the league. In addition to being a great blocker, Barner doubled his rookie production to finish with 52 catches for 519 yards and six touchdowns.

S Ty Okada

Okada has a similar story to Thomas. He was a 2023 UDFA who had just 33 defensive snaps under his belt before the 2025 season. Then, when Julian Love missed extended time, Okada filled in and gave the Seahawks starter-level play. Okada totaled 65 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and an interception in 17 appearances (11 starts).

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