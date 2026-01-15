Seahawks and 49ers get their final injury reports before divisional round clash

The Seahawks and 49ers released their final game status reports earlier today, and most of the details were lost in an avalanche of Sam Darnold discourse. And rightfully so, as he is the starting quarterback of one of the teams, and his oblique injury came out of nowhere. Even now, as he’s largely eased concerns about his availability, it dominates the conversation.

The Seahawks Side

But there was plenty more information provided in the report, including some very good news on several key Seahawks. A.J. Barner (hip), Coby Bryant (knee), Charles Cross (hamstring, knee), Tyrice Knight (shoulder), DeMarcus Lawrence (achilles), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (NIR), Leonard Williams (NIR), and Tariq Woolen (oblique) were all marked as full participants today.

All eight have no game status, meaning there is little doubt they are available and close to full health. This is particularly welcome for Cross and Woolen, who were both limited on Wednesday and had unclear statuses for gameday. Ernest Jones (illness) and Cooper Kupp (NIR) were both limited but neither has any question on their availability either.

Josh Jones (knee) is the only true issue for the Seahawks right now, declared out after missing practice all week, meaning Cross and Lucas are being backed up by UDFA rookie Amari Kight. This will only become an issue if either player gets hurt, but Cross is coming off missing the last month with a hamstring, so it can’t be entirely dismissed regardless of his positive status today.

Elijah Arroyo (knee) was also declared out, but after getting in a full week of practice on top of the practice he had last week, it seems relatively clear this is a choice being made out of not having room for him on the current roster rather than any physical limitations on his part. Arroyo is a rookie with limited experience this season, so there may not be a plan for him right now.

Chazz Surratt (ankle) is in a similar boat, practicing in full two straight days but not getting activated yet. Surratt only plays on special teams, and has several linebackers between him and the field on defense. All in all, given where the Seahawks were yesterday, they’re in a pretty favorable spot with the state of the roster.

The 49ers Side

As for the San Francisco 49ers, despite the hopes of their fans and some midweek hype, LB Fred Warner (ankle) was not activated after missing practice on Thursday and was declared out for this weekend. He’s aiming for a hypothetical NFC championship game. That was the main attraction on San Francisco’s side this week, but there remains plenty of other intrigue.

DE Yetus Gross Matos (knee) got the day off from practice but still has no status and looks good to go. DE Keion White was upgraded to full participation and will play this weekend as well. LT Trent Williams (hamstring) and RG Dominick Puni (ankle) both got their full days of practice and are cleared to go in Seattle.

WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) is one to watch, as his week of limited practice resulted in a questionable tag. Pearsall had a good game in Week One against Seattle and then missed the most recent bout between the two teams. WR Jacob Cowing (hamstring) is questionable despite practicing in full all week.

Backup LBs Dee Winters (ankle) and Luke Gifford (quadricep) are also both questionable, and with the 49ers having so many issues and injuries at linebacker already, that looms large. Both players were limited in practice today, with Gifford having missed the prior two days entirely.

The only other player the 49ers have listed as out is starting S Ji’Ayir Brown (hamstring), meaning rookie Marques Sigle is on track to start. Sigle has gotten plenty of reps this season, and seems to be a stronger player than Brown in run support and tackling, but gives something up in coverage in comparison to the starter.

By and large, it looks like we’re getting the game that people expected at the beginning of the week, and the 49ers will have to find a way to win another road game against a great team without several of their stars.

San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) stands on the sideline during warmups. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

