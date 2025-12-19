Seahawks clinch playoff berth with wildest comeback in franchise history

Madness at Lumen Field. It was the Seattle Seahawks' biggest game in at least five seasons, and tight end Eric Saubert caught a walk-off two-point conversion in overtime to complete a 16-point comeback victory, 38-37, over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Seattle (12-3) clinched a playoff berth with the win and is in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Rams (11-4) are still in contention, but they will need the Seahawks to falter in one of their final two games.

Rashid Shaheed's punt return touchdown with eight minutes left in the game ignited the surge by Seattle. After forcing overtime, the Rams struck first on a career day for wide receiver Puka Nacua.

But Sam Darnold engineered an incredible game-winning drive, capped off by Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Knowing a tie would benefit the Rams, head coach Mike Macdonald opted to go for the win. His faith was rewarded by Darnold and Saubert.

3 for 3 on two-point conversions. That's a Seahawks WIN



December 19, 2025

The Seahawks were 3 of 3 on two-point conversions in the game, including one of the strangest plays you'll ever see in that situation.

Darnold finished 22 of 34 for 270 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kenneth Walker III had his best night of the year, rushing 11 times for 100 yards and a touchdown. Smith-Njigba caught eight passes for 96 yards and the would-be game-winning score.

Nacua piled up 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Matthew Stafford completed 29 of 49 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns in the loss for LA.

