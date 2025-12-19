Studs, Duds and an unlikely hero from one of the wildest wins in Seahawks' history

On one of the wildest nights in the history of the Seattle Seahawks, a blowout dramatically turned into bedlam.

Down 16 points with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and mathematically given only a three-percent chance of winning, the Seahawks staged perhaps the most improbable comeback in franchise history to beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, 38-37, before a delirious crowd at Lumen Field. After unfathomable twists and turns, the game came down to a two-point conversion.

After the teams traded timeouts, Seahawks' quarterback Sam Darnold - who was booed off the field earlier in the game - completed a 2-yard pass to a wide-open Eric Saubert for the game-winning points. The play capped a clutch 65-yard drive in which receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp made toe-tap receptions.

The Rams took a 37-30 lead on Puka Nacua's 41-yard catch-and-run touchdown early in overtime, but from there Darnold was perfect.

The dramatic result will shape the NFC Playoffs, as the Seahawks improved to 12-3 and now have the inside track on winning the NFC West and the No. 1 seed.

In the wacky win the Seahawks overcame a 3-0 turnover deficit, benefitted from a key missed field goal by the Rams with two minutes remaining and scored the game-tying two-point conversion on one of the weirdest plays in NFL history.

Before this comeback, the Seahawks were 0-172 when trailing by 15+ points in the fourth quarter and the Rams were 323-1 when leading by that much in the fourth.

The Seahawks and Rams have played 127 minutes of football this season and are separated by one point. Don't be surprised if we just saw a preview of the NFC Championship.

A look at the Studs and Duds from one of the craziest games in Seahawks' history:

STUD: QB Sam Darnold

After he threw his second interception of the game and sixth of the season against the Rams, he was headed for being a Dud. After that play, however, he threw a two-point conversion to Kupp, a 26-yard touchdown to AJ Barner and engineered the nine-play game-winning drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to JSN and the game-winning conversion to Saubert.

STUD: TE Eric Saubert

The unlikeliest of heroes was targeted for the first time all game on his winning catch. He slow-played a block before patiently releasing into the end zone and being wide-open. Coming into the game, he had two catches for 21 yards this season.

DUD: Pass Rush

Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford dropped back 49 times and threw for 457 yards without being sacked even one time. Without pressure up front, a Seattle secondary that lose Coby Bryant, Riq Woolen and Nick Emmanwori to injuries was practically defenseless against Stafford and Nacua.

STUD: RB Zach Charbonnet

You had to see it to believe it. And even if you saw it you're still having trouble believing it. After the Seahawks' scored to close within 30-28 they went for two points. On the play, Darnold threw a quick pass toward the running back to the left. The low pass, however, hit the helmet of Rams' pass-rusher Jared Verse and caromed into the end zone where a Rams' defender made a diving attempt to catch it. The ball slipped through his hands, and then bounced around harmlessly in the end zone. Or so we thought. After review, officials ruled Darnold's pass had gone backward, making it a lateral and a live ball. To his credit, Charbornnet ultimately - casually - picked the ball up in the end zone for the strangest two-point conversion in the history of pro football.

DUD: OL Grey Zabel

The rookie's night started out strong as he sprinted 30 yards downfield to block for a Kenneth Walker chunk play on a screen pass. But over time he was thoroughly dominated by Rams' defensive lineman Kobie Turner.

STUD: WR Rashid Shaheed

The speedster was a no-show in the passing game, but his electric 58-yard punt return for a touchdown breathed life into a team and a stadium that was all but dead midway through the fourth quarter. His kick-return got Seattle within eight, and then his 31-yard run on a reverse started the scoring drive that tied it. Sparked by Shaheed, the Seahawks scored 16 points in 1:40.

