Seahawks Coordinator requested to interview for head coaching vacancy, says report

The Atlanta Falcons pulled a move you don’t often see in the NFL yesterday. They announced the firing of Head Coach Raheem Morris and General Manager Terry Fontenot on Sunday, just a handful of hours after their final game of the regular season against the New Orleans Saints, while other games were still being played.

You typically see teams wait until the following day to hand out pink slips. Let the dust clear, give everyone an opportunity to think things through, make sure you’re not doing something you’ll regret by the end of the week. Indeed, there have been several head coach firings today, but only the Falcons went yesterday.

Why they chose to do this is up for speculation, but from my perspective, a move like that usually signifies a certain level of anger and animosity, as if the team found what happened during the season to be so unacceptable there was no point in giving a one day grace period. In the case of Atlanta, I can see why that might be the case.

The Falcons went all-in this offseason when they traded a future first round pick to the Rams so they could draft James Pearce Jr. Pearce has been great for the Falcons so far, scoring 10.5 sacks during the season, but that 2026 first rounder still ended up being much higher than Atlanta wanted, sitting at 13th overall.

When the Falcons made that move, I’m sure there was an understanding in the organization that it meant the postseason was the minimum acceptable level for the team to reach. That pick needed to be in the bottom half of the first round, or else heads would roll. Well, heads rolled with tremendous speed after the season ended.

In any case, the Atlanta Falcons enter 2026 with no first round pick, but with sizable expectations. The team features a promising young core with players like Michael Penix Jr, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary, Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr, and Xavier Watts. They just need a new head coach.

Per reports today, the Falcons are zeroing in on Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak as a candidate for that position, requesting an interview with him this week. Because the Seahawks are on a bye, their coaching staff is eligible to be interviewed for positions across the league for this week only, until elimination or after the Super Bowl.

Kubiak being targeted as a head coach is not a surprise, after a very successful season in Seattle. Being handed the cheapest offense in the NFL by total salary cap hit, and an offense that had just traded their quarterback and top wide receiver, Kubiak led the Seahawks to the third highest points per game scored in the league and a franchise record in points scored.

He was helped by a league-leading seven non-offensive touchdowns, but Kubiak’s body of work this year was still remarkable given what was perceived as a lack of talent before the season started. He’s going to be one of several top coordinators this offseason, and even if it’s not in Atlanta there’s a very good chance he’ll end up as a head coach somewhere.

Losing Kubiak to another team would be a frustrating setback for Seattle, who would then be on the search for a third offensive coordinator in as many years. As of now, there is no word on whether Kubiak is going to accept the interview request, and there are certainly a few different angles on whether he would view the Falcons as an appealing location.

I’m sure he’s very intrigued by the offensive talent they have, particularly Bijan Robinson, who is a perfect fit for Kubiak’s outside zone run scheme that we’ve seen a good amount of in Seattle this year. And having an offensive line, quarterback, and top wide receiver all in place is also a great positive.

But the Falcons have been unstable in recent years, unable to settle on a foundation after the departure of Dan Quinn in 2020. Arthur Smith lasted three seasons in the head coaching seat, and now Raheem Morris has lasted two. The team needs a new GM as well, and there has to be some fear they end up with someone who isn’t able to get Kubiak the players he needs.

And obviously, the expectations will be high. If Kubiak becomes the head coach in Atlanta and can’t get them back to the playoffs within a couple seasons, he could easily find himself on the same ride out of town that Morris is currently on. It might not be the situation that Kubiak is looking for, especially if he believes that his offense in Seattle next year will be better.

Either way, be prepared for an offseason filled with job offers for several Seattle assistant coaches, as the top seed in the NFC is going to attract a lot of interest. Kubiak leads the way with an early interview request here, but I doubt it will be the last one.

