One Free Agent the Seahawks Must Pivot To After Missing Out on Kenneth Walker III

It was inevitable, but the Seattle Seahawks have lost Super Bowl MVP and running back Kenneth Walker III in the wake of the NFL’s legal tampering window opening up. Walker and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a three-year, $43.05 million with the possibility of being $45 million.

The Seahawks and Walker say they wanted to remain together, but it came down to money. It was clear that general manager John Schneider wasn’t willing to use the franchise tag or pay Walker top-tier money.

Where do the Seahawks Turn to?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks have a bigger problem when it comes to their running backs. Not only is Walker set to leave Seattle, but second-string running back Zach Charbonnet will be out for a large portion of the 2026 NFL Season while he recovers from a torn ACL.

Seattle should now focus their intentions on a top-tier running back that can carry the bulk of the carries in the backfield. One option the team should turn to is Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, who is coming off a career year.

In 17 games this past season for the Jaguars, Etienne rushed for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns on 260 carries. He also caught 36 receptions for 292 yards and six touchdowns.

In four seasons in his career, Etienne has rushed for 3,798 yards and 25 touchdowns on 897 carries. He also caught 168 receptions for 1,338 yards and seven touchdowns.

What makes Etienne Stand Out to the Seahawks?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) signals a first down during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Etienne is one of the top three running backs heading into free agency, but he wasn't sought after as much as Walker. He has had some up-and-down seasons with the Jaguars, as have several other players, but he is coming off his most impactful season.

Etienne is a much more reliable pass-catcher than Walker, who has some inconsistencies. He would be an immediate target for quarterback Sam Darnold if star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Etienne has also been spread out throughout the field, which is a big plus to a team that loves dynamic players.

Etienne was originally valued at over $6 million per year, according to Spotrac. As the short offseason progressed, Albert Breer reported that Etienne could be worth up to $10 million or slightly more. This should be a deal that the Seahawks should jump on, as they get a capable first-string running back, and he is cheaper than Walker.

