Seahawks' Dime Defense Might Be Key to Suppressing Rams' Offense in NFC Championship

There are many reasons why the Seattle Seahawks have one of the most efficient defenses in the league. They have a defense that’s been dominating opposing offenses the most out of any other team this season, thanks to elite talented starters, great depth, and a knowledgeable coaching staff, led by head coach Mike Macdonald.

The Seahawks are ranked first in the league in points allowed per game (17.2) and are 10th in passing yards allowed per game (193.9) . They’ve shut down great passing offenses this season, but they will have a big test on Sunday as the Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

The Rams come into this game with the top-ranked scoring offense in the league (30.5) and top-ranked passing offense (268.1). One big reason is the elite production of the league MVP finalist and quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is set to be 38 years old next month.

The Seahawks have a huge matchup ahead of them against the Rams' 13-personnel, which includes three tight ends. They will also mix it up and go receiver-heavy or in an empty backfield. This is going to be a game where the Seahawks' dime packages are going to need to adjust quickly and play their best. Luckily, the Seahawks are among the better defenses to face while in dime packages thanks to their cornerbacks.

One NextGen stat shows that three of the five most efficient cornerbacks in dime packages this season play for the Seahawks. The cornerbacks who allow the least amount of yards per coverage snaps this season are Riq Woolen (0.2 yards), Josh Jobe (0.7) and Devon Witherspoon.

While there have been changes made to the defensive backs unit throughout the season, the cornerbacks have been incredibly efficient. Witherspoon is a pro-bowler for the third time in his three-year career.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) celebrates following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Woolen has rebounded from his early-season woes to playing like an elite man-coverage player late in the season. Finally, Jobe has shown he can step in as either a starter or an extra coverage corner and keep the stability of the Seahawks' pass defense intact.

The last time the Seahawks and the Rams met in Week 16, Seattle arguably had its worst defensive performance of the season. The Seahawks allowed 581 total yards as Stafford had one of his best games of the season, completing 29-of-49 of his passes for 457 yards, three touchdowns, a QBR of 89.2, and a quarterback rating of 110.7. His top receiver, Puka Nacua, caught 12 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

No other Rams' pass-catcher had more than three receptions or 57 yards. The Seahawks underestimated how much the Rams would be throwing the ball while in 13-personnel for a good portion of the game. If the Seahawks are going to be dime packages, they'll have to double-up on Nacua with either Witherspoon or Woolen as the main targets.

All three of the main Seahawks cornerbacks make their assigned fight for a vantage point at the line of scrimmage and at the top of their route. They also make the receivers fight for every yard after the catch.

Week 16 wasn't a great game for many of the Seahawks defenders, including Witherspoon, and the lack of pass rush. This Sunday's NFC Championship game is a chance for them to rebound, especially after the momentum they've created since then.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Shocking stat destroys popular narrative about Sam Darnold

How Ken Walker can make millions in NFC Championship

Seahawks sound early alarm with concerning injury report