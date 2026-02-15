Seahawks Hire Former 49ers' Assistant as OC, Lose Key Offensive Coach

The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Mike Macdonald have found their new offensive coordinator, as they are expected to hire San Francisco 49ers run game coordinator and tight ends coach Brian Fleury, per NFL Network.

Fleury was the only notable external candidate that the Seahawks had been looking into, and he got the job over four internal candidates that were getting a serious look. And it means Macdonald is losing some of his offensive staff.

Fleury has been with the 49ers for seven seasons, starting as a defensive quality control coach in 2019. He's been in offensive roles with the team since 2020.

The hiring of Fleury means the Seahawks will also lose quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, as he is being hired as the Raiders' new offensive coordinator, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Janocko was a candidate for Seattle's OC role.

Kubiak and Janocko have worked together at multiple of their past stops, beginning with the Minnesota Vikings (2019-21) and New Orleans Saints (2024). Janocko then followed Kubiak to Seattle in 2025, and they built a championship-winning offense.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kubiak will be both the Raiders' head coach and offensive play caller. Fleury will be expected to call the offensive plays, as Macdonald is performing that job for the defense.

Among the other internal candidates for the Seahawks' OC job were pass-game coordinator Jake Peetz, run-game specialist Justin Outten and tight ends coach Mack Brown. Whether those coaches stick around in Seattle in assistant roles remains to be seen.

The Raiders attempted to get an interview with Outten as well, but the request was blocked. It was for a lateral position, which allows the Seahawks the opportunity to prevent the move. Peetz was also being looked at by teams like the Detroit Lions for an offensive coordinator role before settling on Drew Petzing.

Seattle has been able to retain most of their coaches from the 2025 season thus far, even with Kubiak leaving to Las Vegas. Assistants often follow the coordinator, or in Kubiak's case, the head coach if they depart for another opportunity. For example, much of Seattle's offensive staff turned over when Ryan Grubb was fired after the 2024 season.

Janocko leaving could be the start of more following suit, but it could also just be a one and done.

It's a big loss for one of their rivals, who run a similar style of offense to Kubiak. And that's also what makes Fleury a great fit for what Macdonald wants to do.

But there wouldn't be as much familiarity in the building than if the Seahawks promoted internally. So that makes it a curveball.

