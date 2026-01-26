Dareke Young, Jake Bobo put Seahawks in driver's seat against Rams

Preparing to punt on a failed first drive of the second half, the Seattle Seahawks got a gift from Los Angeles Rams returner Xavier Smith.

Trailing 17-13, Smith miscalculated the ball and fell over backwards before securing the football. Seahawks wide receiver Dareke Young recovered the fumble, giving the Seahawks the ball back on the Rams' 17-yard line.

On the very next play, Sam Darnold found Jake Bobo — making just his fourth catch of the season — in the end zone for a touchdown. Bobo hadn't been much of a factor all season after the More Bobo fan agenda had taken off since he went undrafted to the Seahawks out of UCLA in 2023.

But in the biggest moment, Bobo gave the Seahawks a 24-13 lead after the extra point with 12 minutes left in the third quarter.

Special teams and unsung heroes have been a theme in this storybook season for the Seahawks that saw them win a franchise record 14 regular season games. It has continued into the playoffs.

#MoreBobo has always been one of the team’s best route runners. Hasn’t been used much — including a few healthy scratches — but has good hands and gets open. As you can see here. pic.twitter.com/R3LUit19zy — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 26, 2026

The Rams responded with a long scoring drive to cut it to 24-20, but the Seahawks remain in control. Seattle will need to keep its foot on the gas pedal if it wants to maintain a lead for long against Los Angeles.

Even with the strangest of big plays helping them out, Matthew Stafford has shown he won't go away quietly.

