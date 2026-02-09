Seahawks Fans Have Successfully Conquered 49ers' Home Field at Super Bowl

It was apparent from the first snap of the game: The Seattle Seahawks have the crowd advantage at Levi's Stadium in Super Bowl LX.

When Sam Darnold and the offense took the field, it was quiet. Every time Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp caught a pass in the first half, an audible "COOOOOOP" chant was heard from the crowd.

The fans ramped up when Drake Maye and the New England Patriots took the field. And with the backing of the fans, the already-elite Seahawks defense held the Patriots to just 52 total yards of offense in the first two quarters.

Staying on the West Coast, it's clear that the Seahawks are successfully making Levi's Stadium, the home of the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers, Lumen Field south on the biggest stage. It's not exactly the same, of course, but it does provide Seattle an advantage.

The trip for Patriots fans is much longer, so it makes sense that there's a stronger fan presence for Seattle. But with a Super Bowl, you never know if it's going to be neutral or leaning one way.

It also rubs it in for the 49ers, who lost 13-3 at home against the Seahawks in Week 18 before being crushed at Lumen Field, 41-6, in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

With the Seahawks leading the Patriots 9-0 at halftime of Super Bowl LX, 49ers fans are 30 minutes of football away from seeing their bitter rivals hoist the Lombardi Trophy on their home field and having to stomach them celebrating in their team's home locker room.

The Seahawks have 183 total yards of offense, but the backing of the crowd has helped the defense flourish. Maye has already been sacked three times, keeping the young second-year quarterback off-balance as he tries to settle into the game. That's going to be difficult to do against a Dark Side Seahawks defense that has the fans at its back.

No team that has been shutout in the Super Bowl has ever come back to win the game. It's still a slim margin with plenty of football remaining, but the Patriots will have a steep hill to climb.

