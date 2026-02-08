A.J. Brown Rejects Micah Parsons' Take on Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl

Micah Parsons proves that most players can have a podcast or a platform and still not have informative takes about their topics. Parsons hosted a live segment of his show on Bleacher Report called The Edge with Micah Parsons, where he discussed the NFL leading up to Super Bowl LX.

He was less enthusiastic about the Super Bowl while criticizing the two participating teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. He gave a hot take to the audience and to his guests in Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

Parsons said, “this ain’t what the Super Bowl is supposed to look like.” This drew immediate disapproval from some of the crowd and from Brown and Young. Brown came to the defense of Seattle and New England by saying they deserve to be there.

“Because football is so hard, it’s so hard to win in this league. So, the two teams that are there, they deserve to be there, guys, like trust me. It’s so hard to win, like for example, I just said the Panthers almost beat us.....but the record at the time that show that you guys weren’t playing well. But every given Sunday, you never know, and you have to come out and play your best ball. So, to say again, those two teams deserve to be there.”

When given a chance to elaborate on why this Super Bowl matchup is a dud, Parsons responded that his Green Bay Packers should be in.

The Seahawks proved they were the team through a good portion of the regular season. They got even better as the season progressed, won the tough NFC West, and earned the NFC’s No. 1 seed. The Seahawks had to defeat divisional rivals in the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams to get to the Super Bowl.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seattle finished the regular season with the league’s best point differential at +191. This is due to them having the third-ranked scoring offense (28.4 points per game) and the top-ranked scoring defense (17.2 points allowed per game).

While the Patriots had the easiest schedule this season, according to ESPN FPI, they managed to do something the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Packers couldn’t do. New England was able to win its division and either make or advance deeper in the playoffs.

The Patriots faced three top-ten ranked scoring defenses in their three playoff games, with two of them ranking in the top three. New England has found ways to win and make it to the Super Bowl, like the Seahawks.

This is more than what the fans, players, and coaches of the other 30 teams can say. Parsons suffered an ACL injury late in the season, but the Packers still lost their NFC North Divisional rival, the Chicago Bears, in the Wild Card Round. If Parsons thought the Packers should’ve made the Super Bowl without him.

The Seahawks and the Patriots are the last two teams to compete for a Super Bowl. It is the clear definition of teams that are worthy enough to be in the big game.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks could have answer for their next offensive coordinator

Who are the 4 biggest candidates to win Super Bowl LX MVP?

Biggest strength for Seahawks could be compromised vs. Patriots