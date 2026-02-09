LEGION OF ZOOM: Seahawks Maul Patriots for Franchise's Second Super Bowl Title

The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating after a 29-13 victory against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The game started off slow on offense for both sides, but the Seahawks defense shined the brightest. They held the Patriots scoreless through three quarters and flexed their dominance throughout the game.

A pair of turnovers capped off by a fumble return for a touchdown from linebacker Uchenna Nwosu helped seal a victory for one of the most dominant defensive performances in Super Bowl history.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu celebrates with safety Nick Emmanwori. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Seahawks Beat Patriots in Super Bowl LX

In the win, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold completed just 19 of 38 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown. Running back Ken Walker III was the player who performed the best on offense. Running the ball 27 times for 135 yards. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp left his stamp on the game with six catches for 61 yards to lead the team. Tight end AJ Barner was next on the list with four catches for 54 yards and the team's lone offensive touchdown.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 10 targets, but he was limited to just four catches for 27 yards while he was dealing with injuries during the game.

For the Patriots, second-year quarterback Drake Maye threw the ball 43 times and made 27 completions for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also ran the ball five times for 37 yards to lead the Pats on the ground. The leading receiver for New England was Mack Hollins, who caught four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson had five catches to lead the team for 40 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks sacked Maye six times, and if the entire defensive unit could get the MVP award, it would. All three levels of the defense were hectic and chaotic, forcing the Patriots into a struggle all night long.

Now, the Seahawks' celebrations will go long into the night and all offseason long as they figure out how to win it all again next year at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye runs against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

