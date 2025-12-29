Seahawks hold Panthers Bryce Young to historically bad performance in Week 17 win

It was just a normal day in the office for the Seattle Seahawks defensively on Sunday. While the Seahawks had some offensive struggles in the 27-10 road win over the Carolina Panthers, the defense showed they should be the unit to fear in the playoffs.

Many experts claimed that Panthers quarterback Bryce Young would be a potential problem for the Seahawks and might be a reason why they pulled off an upset. Instead, the Seahawks pumped the brakes on Young’s legacy with a brutal game.

The Seahawks held Young to completing 14-of-24 of his passes for only 54 yards, an interception, a QBR of 18.3, and a passer rating of 45.8. The Panthers only had 40 net yards passing in the game. This performance from Young was not only bad, but it was historically bad.