Seahawks Hosting Ball-Hawking LSU Safety A.J. Haulcy for Top 30 Visit

Multiple key players who helped the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots were able to cash in this offseason.

While Seattle kept Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a record-setting deal, they lost some of their top defenders. That includes safety Coby Bryant, who signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Chicago Bears.

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With Bryant out, the Seahawks will lean heavily on Julian Love and can use Nick Emmanwori at safety more often as well. Of course, head coach Mike Macdonald enjoys being able to move Emmanwori around like a chess piece, which means a free safety should be an option in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft.

One player they could consider is LSU's A.J. Haulcy, a ball-hawk who had 88 tackles, three interceptions, and four pass deflections last season. Seattle is apparently interested in Haulcy as well, with Ryan Fowler reporting that they will host him as one of their top 30 pre-draft visits.

Source: The Seattle Seahawks will host LSU SAF AJ Haulcy for a 30 visit.



Eight INTs, 12 PBUs last two years — explosive multi-level defender. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 23, 2026

Prior to playing for LSU, Haulcy spent three seasons with the Houston Cougars. He had five interceptions and eight pass breakups during his final season with the Cougars, before proving himself against elite competition in the SEC.

A.J. Haulcy is more than a ballhawk

Houston Cougars defensive back A.J. Haulcy walks off the field after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Like most defensive backs who thrive under Macdonald, Haulcy is more than just a one-trick pony. While he knows how to find the football and take it away, NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein calls him a throwback player and a "rare blend of ballhawk and enforcer."

"Haulcy, aka Mr. Give Me That, is a throwback safety with a compact, densely muscled frame and a pro feel for reading the field. He’s a rare blend of ballhawk and enforcer who can scurry into passing lanes for takeaways or run through a receiver to break up a pass," Zierlein wrote.

"His pattern recognition and instincts are top-notch and he’s decisive in his reactions. A lack of sustained top-end speed could create mismatches in man coverage. He’s more effective playing forward than he is at guarding large spaces in deeper coverage. He’s rock-steady as a finisher but sees the missed tackle total tick higher as an open-field tackler. Haulcy’s frame and game are pro-ready, though."

Haulcy ran a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash, which should put to bed doubts about his speed. If he can clean up the missed tackles, Haulcy could be a long-term starter at the next level.

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