What Could Make Seahawks’ Nick Emmanwori an All-Pro in 2026

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most impressive rosters in the league, and it will only get better as the young stars continue to develop and mature. Their 2025 NFL Draft class is a huge success based on the two stars drafted on both sides of the field. Among them was safety Nick Emmanwori, who spent almost the entire season as the Seahawks’ starting nickel.

In just a few weeks in the season, Emmanwori went from being one of the most underrated players in the draft to a serious defensive rookie of the year candidate. He has the chance to take a bigger step in his second season in the league.

Emmanwori Could Be an All-Pro

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks drafted Emmanwori with every intention of a defender who can fill most roles. Seattle already had starters at safety in Julian Love and Coby Bryant going into the season. What they didn’t have was a slot corner with Devon Witherspoon at boundary cornerback. Emmanwori exceeded expectations as a rookie nickel for a Seahawks’ defense that thrived on versatility and aggressiveness.

Most of the national media and fans got their first experience of Emmanwori’s efficiency during the postseason, especially the NFC Championship and Super Bowl LX. In the three postseason games, Emmanworri accumulated 13 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He was among the most consistent playmakers through all three playoff games.

Now that Emmanwori has a year under his belt, he will be more comfortable making the big plays when needed. He was a smart and aggressive playmaker in his rookie season, but now that he has the experience and confidence, he could be even better for Seattle. Emmanwori's great combination of play man coverage, zone coverage, quickly recognized plays, and blitzed the quarterback. Emmanwori could be one of the most dangerous defensive players in the league. This could turn him into one of the first players to be mentioned as an All-Pro selection, as NFL.com’s Matt Okada believes.

Emmanwori could be the Seahawks’ Best Player at any Defensive Back Position

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) reacts after a fumble recovery against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

In today’s NFL landscape, every defense needs to be able to defend a pass-heavy situation. Emmanwori is capable of remaining as a starting nickel, but he has the flexibility to play both safety positions, outside linebacker, or boundary cornerback. The Seahawks only lost Bryant and a backup edge rusher in Boye Mafe. They did, however, get Ty Okada to re-sign to a one-year deal to potentially start opposite Love.

The Seahawks’ addition of safety Bud Clark in the second round (64th overall pick) in the 2026 NFL Draft gives the defense another flexible defensive back to move around. Clark is capable of playing inside the box, at safety, or at the slot, which would allow the Seahawks to move around key players like Emmanwori.

Now that Emmanwori has more experience and is expected to be a huge piece moving forward, he could be set at a more traditional position. He could be the starting strong safety with Okada as a valuable backup while Clark, Nehemiah Pritchett, or Noah Igbinoghene takes over at the slot. Emmanwori will play and start based on the position needed and where he can provide the most impact. This impact helped bring the Seahawks their second Super Bowl title in program history, and it could bring in another dynasty led by the defense.

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