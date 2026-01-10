Seahawks issue savage warning to fans attempting to resell playoff tickets

If you're a Seattle Seahawks season ticket holder, you might want to rethink putting your Divisional Round passes up for sale.

The Seahawks are issuing warnings to any fans who have or plan to post their tickets online to be resold, according to Seahawks blogger Brian Nemhauser. Selling the tickets via a third party may threaten those season ticket holders' 2026 renewal eligibility.

I have confirmed with a team source that the Seahawks are sending out warnings to season ticket holders who are not using their tickets consistently during the season and are attempting to resell their playoff tickets.



Good stuff, @Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/Dwa8a9rYfB — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) January 9, 2026

"To avoid any impact to your renewal eligibility, we ask that you remove your resale listing and ensure your tickets are used by another 12," the email warning sent to resellers stated. "We encourage you to distribute your tickets directly to friends, family members, neighbors, or community groups that will help us pack Lumen Field with blue and green."

This effort is in response to Lumen Field occasionally being filled with opposing fans, especially when it's an NFC West rival. The team is taking action to ensure the Seahawks' home stadium remains in their favor, and it's a good strategy.

Anyone using their season tickets to primarily resell them shouldn't be able to retain eligibility, especially when it can directly impact the state of their home field in the playoffs. This will, however, likely drive up the price of tickets for anyone still hoping to purchase them from a third-party platform over the coming week.

As of Friday evening, the cheapest seats on SeatGeek — a popular ticket reseller — were $484 per ticket, and those were in section 314. For those itching to go, that's better than nothing, but it's the highest section in one corner of the end zone.

Only time will tell if the Seahawks' effort pays off. It'll likely be quite apparent depending on how much blue and green is in the stands at the beginning of the game.

