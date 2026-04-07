Seahawks' John Schneider Regrets Trading Max Unger For Jimmy Graham

Following back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and the first championship in franchise history, the Seattle Seahawks traded All-Pro center Max Unger and a 2015 first-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for future Hall of Fame tight end Jimmy Graham.

It was one of the biggest blockbuster trades in Seahawks history as general manager John Schneider got another offensive weapon for quarterback Russell Wilson.

But despite two more consecutive playoff appearances, the departure of Unger was the beginning of the end to Seattle's quality offensive line play that helped them reach a pair of Super Bowls in the first place.

More than a decade later, general manager John Schneider is owning that mistake.

Schneider told Unger he 'regrets including him' in blockbuster deal

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Schneider reflected on his habit of journaling and how it has helped him repeat past mistakes throughout his career. While Schneider doesn't outright regret trading for Graham, he does believe sending Unger was a mistake, per Breer.

“In retrospect, he was such a centerpiece,” Schneider told Breer. “He could’ve helped us through that process where other players couldn’t have because he was such a foundational stud.”

Sep 4, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Max Unger (60) prepares to snap the football next to guard J.R. Sweezy (64) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks defeated the Packers 36-16. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Unger was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2009 (49th overall) and was immediately the team's starter at right guard as a rookie. He was moved to center the following season and appeared in just one game before once again becoming a starter in 2011 — this time in the middle of the offensive line.

In 2012, Unger was a First Team All-Pro and received his first of two consecutive Pro Bowl nods. His third came in 2018 with the Saints before retiring that offseason.

Once Unger was dealt, the Seahawks' offensive line never recovered. They struggled to pay and retain quality draft picks and failed to find long-term free-agent options. Some seasons were better than others, but Seattle's 2026 offensive line was arguably the best its been since Unger was traded.

That was a result of going "young and cheap on the offensive line," as Breer put it, and it hurt the offense for a decade.

Nov 12, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New Orleans Saints center Max Unger (60) pass protects for quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“Because you rob Peter to pay Paul, and offensive line’s a hard position to acquire anyway,” Schneider said.

Graham, while still being one of the most productive tight ends in Seahawks history, underwhelmed and was underutilized compared to his previous heights with the Saints. He was with the Seahawks for only three seasons (2015-17) and posted 65 catches for 923 yards and six touchdowns in his best season with the team (2016).

Schneider has found a way through his mistakes to get the Seahawks back atop the league. Recognizing those missteps and avoiding them in the future has helped Seattle build one of the most well-rounded rosters in the NFL.

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