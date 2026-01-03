Top seed in the NFC on the line, 4 other things to know about Seahawks vs. 49ers

By evening’s end, the Seattle Seahawks could be somewhere they haven’t been since the start of this decade. A victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium gives the franchise its first division title since 2020. It would also mark the first time since 2014 that the club would lock up the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

The San Francisco 49ers, despite a slew of injuries this year. are in very familiar territory. If the Niners complete the season sweep of Mike Macdonald’s team, Kyle Shanahan’s club will have their third NFC West title in four years. A victory also means that the 49ers will be in the top playoff seed in the conference for the third time in seven years. In the last two occasions, 2019 and 2023, the Niners were Super Bowl bound.

Both the Seahawks (13-3) and the 49ers (12-4), each who have already secured postseason invitations, enter this showdown with six-game winning streaks. With offensive stars such as Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Niners’ Christian McCaffrey, don’t be shocked if there’s a second shootout at Levi’s Stadium in seven days.

Seahawks vs. 49ers History

Including the team’s 17-13 victory at Lumen Field in Week 1, the Niners own a 7-1 record in their last eight games in this series dating back to 2022. That includes a 41-23 playoff victory that season at Santa Clara. It’s been quite a remarkable turnaround in this setting for Shanahan, who lost eight of his first 10 clashes with then-Pete Carroll’s club from 2017-21.

Meanwhile, Seattle’s lone victory since ’22 in this rivalry came in Week 11 of 2024, when then-Seahawks’ quarterback Geno Smith ran 13 yards for a touchdown with 12 seconds to play in a 20-17 win.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs past Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (24) for a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Seahawks’ Homes Away from Home

Seattle’s 14-2 road record under McDonald cannot be overstated. They were 7–1 a year ago (loss at Detroit) and are 7-1 this season—falling to the Rams at SoFi Stadium, 21-19, in Week 11. In the club’s seven wins away from home, Macdonald’s club has outscored their foes by exactly 100 points (206-106).

Will the lack of a pass rush be the Niners’ undoing in this rematch with Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold? San Francisco defenders have an NFL-low 18.0 sacks in 16 games, while Darnold has been sacked just 25 times this season. Still, the 2025 Pro Bowl quarterback has turned over the ball 20 times.

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off to running back Christian McCaffrey (23) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Keep an Eye on 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy

Seattle’s improving running game, which has averaged an impressive 135.6 yards per outing in the club’s last eight contests, must deal with a Niners’ defensive unit that has allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the league—an average of 103.3 yards per outing. Kudos to 49ers’ defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Since his return, 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy hasn’t been razor sharp but he’s been productive. In the team’s last six games, all wins, he’s thrown more than three times as many TD passes (16) as interceptions (5). In his first two outings this season, Purdy threw for four scores while committing five turnovers.

