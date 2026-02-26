Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Delivers Updates on Tory Horton, Zach Charbonnet

Two of the Seattle Seahawks' season-ending injuries in 2025 were to critical contributors Tory Horton and Zach Charbonnet. Seattle was still able to win Super Bowl LX without the pair of young stars, but they will want them back on the field as soon as possible in 2026.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald shared updates on both players while at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, per ESPN's Brady Henderson, noting that neither player is expected to participate during the spring.

Charbonnet, who would be the team's lead back if they aren't able to re-sign Kenneth Walker III, suffered a torn ACL in the Divisional Round against the 49ers. He got surgery after the season, but Macdonald said, "It's more optimistic than it was initially."

"It’s hard to put a timetable on any of those things," Macdonald said, per Henderson. "If you’re betting on anybody, you’re going to bet on Zach, so we’ll go from there. But he’s not going to do anything in the spring or anything like that."

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) defends during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Horton, who was off to a great start to the 2025 season before suffering a season-ending shin injury, "got fixed up too," Macdonald said. He didn't play after Week 9 but still finished with 13 catches for 161 yards and five touchdowns, adding a punt return touchdown as well.

"We’re just working through it," Macdonald said of Horton. "He’s not going to do anything in the spring."

The injury to Horton is a major reason the Seahawks traded for former New Orleans Saints receiver and returner Rashid Shaheed, who ended up being a massive contributor to the title run. Shaheed had three return scores in just 12 total games with Seattle, including the playoffs.

If the Seahawks can re-sign Shaheed and get a healthy Horton back, they will have two elite options returning kicks who also double as great receivers.

Seattle has a lot of tough offseason decisions to make, and bringing back Walker is among the toughest. But the uncertainty around Charbonnet makes it a near-necessity. Even if Horton is healthy for the season, that's no reason to let Shaheed go, either.

The path to a Super Bowl title would have been much harder without Shaheed, and going to a one-back scheme would make the Seahawks' offense far less feared.

