Seahawks Named Among Top Landing Spots Following Myles Garrett Trade Rumors

Myles Garrett has become the topic of trade speculation once again this offseason. The Cleveland Browns modified the language in his contract, which pushed back the date when his bonus gets paid each season. That gives Cleveland more time to work out a trade, that is, assuming they would be interested.

Garrett, who broke the NFL sack record with 23 sacks in 2025, is coming off his second consecutive NFL Defensive Player of the Year campaign. It's hard to envision the Browns moving on from the focal point of their team, but if they did, the Seattle Seahawks have been named one of the top landing spots.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport listed eight teams that made sense for Garrett and says the former No. 1 overall pick would make a dominant defense even scarier.

"A Garrett trade would be the ultimate all-in move from Seattle general manager John Schneider. In theory, the Seahawks have the cap space to make a trade happen—over $33 million. What they might not have is a player to include in the trade who would turn Cleveland's gears, so the team might have to up the draft capital involved by including say a Day 2 pick with two firsts," Davenport wrote.

"Some may call this deal unnecessary—after all, Seattle just won the Super Bowl. But it's undeniable that Garrett would make Seattle's defense that much scarier."

What would it take for the Seahawks to land Myles Garrett?

Myles Garrett poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Adding Garrett to the Seattle defensive line would surely turn the franchise into a potential dynasty. That said, it wouldn't be cheap.

Not only would the Seahawks need to take on Garrett's four-year, $160 million contract, but they would also need to surrender plenty of draft capital to the Browns in exchange for Garrett.

Recent trades give us the framework for a deal, with the Dallas Cowboys securing two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in exchange for Micah Parsons in 2025. This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks, although that deal was negated due to a failed physical.

Garrett is superior to both Parsons and Crosby, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Cleveland get more should they make a move. A fair assumption could be two first-round picks, plus a Day 2 selection. While that's a steep price, it would be worth it for what Garrett brings to the table.

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