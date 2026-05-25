Seahawks Rookie Aidan Hubbard Named Team's Most Exciting UDFA

There were several intriguing rookies added by the Seattle Seahawks during the 2026 NFL draft. Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price and TCU safety Bud Clark were their top picks and should be able to make an impact right away.

Seattle could also see fifth-round pick Beau Stephens develop into a starter at guard. General manager John Schneider's work didn't end after the draft, however, as he signed several intriguing undrafted free agents including Northwestern defensive end Aidan Hubbard, Oklahoma EDGE Marvin Jones Jr., and TCU linebacker Devean Deal.

Out of all their free agents, Hubbard is the one who seems to have the most to offer, which is why I named him one of the three UDFAs most likely to make the Seahawks' 53-man roster. He's also the one who Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport says is the most exciting undrafted rookie on Seattle's roster.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard throws over Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ironically enough, Davenport also says that Hubbard isn't overly athletic and that he doesn't have too many traits that will jump out.

"There's a reason that Northwestern edge Aidan Hubbard wasn't drafted—the 6'5", 260-pounder isn't especially fast. Or especially strong. Or especially twitchy," Davenport wrote.

Even more interesting is that Davenport says Hubbard might not "flash" in practice reps, which is in contradiction to his claim that he's the most exciting player to watch. Still, he sees him fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.

"Hubbard is unlikely to flash in a single practice rep, but his steady play can help him push for a roster spot."

Hubbard was a model of consistency at Northwestern, recording at least six sacks in each of his final three seasons. He finished with 105 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, and 20.5 sacks for the Wildcats.

How is Aidan Hubbard an exciting player to watch if he's not "flashy?"

Northwestern defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's ironic how Hubbard isn't being praised for explosive traits, but is still considered an exciting player to watch. The reason for that is simple, Hubbard will bring plenty of intensity as well as a high motor to the field.

That's always fun to watch, but he can also produce highlights by consistently making plays due to his technique and overall talent.

What will be most exciting, however, will be how he performs in the preseason while trying to prove he deserves a shot at the 53-man roster.

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