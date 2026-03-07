Seahawks Predicted to Lose Kenneth Walker to AFC Powerhouse in NFL Free Agency

Kenneth Walker III enters free agency with more value than he's ever had. The Michigan State product was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks and has been a solid contributor.

He's topped 1,000 yards on the ground twice in his career, doing so as a rookie as well as during the 2025 campaign. He then had a sensational run in the postseason, which included a 135-yard rushing performance in the Seahawks' Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

Walker earned the Super Bowl MVP award for that performance, which has elevated his stock as he hits the open market. While Seattle would love to have him back, his price tag might have exceeded what they're willing to pay.

Kenneth Walker could be the missing piece for the Broncos

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of the 2026 NFC Championship Game. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

One prediction has him surpassing $10 million per season, with Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport predicting that Walker will sign a three-year, $30.3 million deal with the Denver Broncos.

"The Denver Broncos came within a game of Super Bowl LX last year. But one of the primary reasons the team came up short of the ultimate goal was a run game that struggled once J.K. Dobbins got hurt," Davenport wrote.

"Dobbins is headed to free agency. Second-year pro R.J. Harvey averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in 2025. And given Denver head coach Sean Payton's affinity for running the ball, many pundits expect the Broncos to add a free agent at the position. And some, including Eric Williams of Fox Sports, expect Denver to go all-in and sign Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III."

Davenport admitted there's some risk in signing Walker to such a deal, especially since he's never been a true workhorse. That said, the Broncos have the cap space to make it work and if they believe Walker will take enough pressure off of Bo Nix, then they will have no problem pulling the trigger on this deal.

For Seattle, there will be other affordable options in free agency, including Tyler Allgeier, Rachaad White, and Brian Robinson. They don't need someone to carry the load alone, since Zach Charbonnet is expected back at some point in 2026 after suffering a torn ACL, so they can get by with someone who can fill in early in the season while helping complete a committee once Charbonnet is back.

