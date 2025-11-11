Seahawks-Rams showdown named most intriguing NFL game of Week 11
The Seattle Seahawks (7-2) are locked in for a big push towards their first potential NFC West Divisional title since 2020. One way to get to the divisional title at the end of the season is to dethrone the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) as divisional champs. The Seahawks can start in Week 11 as they go on the road to take on the Rams in potentially the biggest games of the week.
This game will have major implications for not only the divisional title but for the NFC Playoffs as a whole. That’s why NFL.com’s Jeffiri Chadiha labeled the Seahawks at the Rams game on Sunday as the most intriguing game for Week 11.
Many aspects make this game the most intriguing game this upcoming week in the NFL. The first is the full lead for the NFC West on the line. The Seahawks currently own the tiebreaker over the Rams based on the divisional wins accounted for through Week 10. Seattle is coming off a 44-22 win at home to the Arizona Cardinals, which is not only their second win this season over the Cardinals, but it’s their second divisional win. The Seahawks have only one loss to a divisional foe in the 17-13 home Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams, however, have only played two divisional games this season, splitting the series.
The second aspect is the MVP battle Chadiha has between Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Stafford is a high-voltage passer throwing for 2,427 yards (fourth in the league), 25 touchdowns (most in the league), and only two interceptions. Darnold, meanwhile, has been efficient and accurate. He has accounted for 2,262 yards (seventh in the league), a completion percentage of 71.1% (fourth in the league), and a QBR of 77.7 (first in the league).
This game will also feature two of the most dangerous young wide receivers in Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Los Angeles’ Puka Nacua. While Nacua is a tough pass-catcher that is hard to bring down, JSN is having one of the best seasons overall in the league thanks to his elite route-running.
Finally, both teams possess some of the toughest defenses in the league. The Rams are second in the league in points allowed per game (17) as outside linebacker Byron Young and safety Quentin Lake are producing elite numbers. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are allowing an average of 19.1 points per game (fifth in the league) thanks to an elite defensive line and great playmakers and depth across the board on defense.
Chadiha says that the matchup between the Detroit Lions at the Philadelphia Eagles is also an exciting matchup due to the playoff implications. He did say, however, that the Seahawks vs. Rams easily take the title since it is a divisional rivalry game.
The Seahawks' 30-25 road win near the end of last season knocked off a three-game losing skid against the Rams. Seattle and Los Angeles have each won three games in the last six matchups.
The Seahawks were a developing team in the past few seasons, while the Rams remained the team to beat in the NFC. This season, the vibes are different with Seattle, as it is a serious Super Bowl contender, as is Los Angeles.
