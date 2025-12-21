Season stat shows how insanely evenly-matched the Seahawks and Rams are

The two matchups between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks will go down as two of the best games of the season in the NFL. It will be the Week 16 Thursday Night Football win where the Seahawks completed a tremendous comeback to win 38-37 in overtime that fans will point to the most.

The two matchups between the Seahawks and the Rams have been incredibly close, with a combined point differential of three points. The games are also statistically similar in the two games played.

Heckuva stat shared by my guy @KyleSoppePFN



The Rams and Seahawks in two meetings this season:



Rams: 58 points scored, 830 total yards



Seahawks: 57 points scored, 829 total yards

The Rams have combined for 58 points and 830 total yards in both games played. Following closely are the Seahawks, who have combined for 57 points scored and 829 total yards. The difference is that the team that easily accumulated the most total yards in both games lost the matchup.

Seattle outgained Los Angeles in total yards, accounting for 414 to 249 in the Week 11 matchup in Los Angeles. It was the Rams that took the win based on the fact that they forced Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold to throw four interceptions. The Rams often had great field position as a result of the turnovers.

The Seahawks almost won the game, but the Rams’ great punt to the one-yard line with 1:41 left in the game was too much. As a result, kicker Jason Myers wasn’t set up for a proper game-winning field goal and had to rush a 61-yard field goal that he missed.

Things took a different turn for the Seahawks in Week 16. The Rams outgained the Seahawks in total yards, accounting for 581-to-415 as the Seahawks’ defense didn’t have many solutions to slowing down quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

It didn’t help Seattle that they had encountered multiple three-and-outs, and the Rams dominated the time of possession in the first half.

Los Angeles had 40:33 in time of possession while Seattle had 26:14, but the Seahawks made clutch plays in all three phases of the game. Seattle had a 58-yard punt returned for a touchdown and a couple of solid drives that were capped off with touchdowns and successful two-point conversions.

This series shows that it brings out the most competitive traits in each other. It could be the same if the two teams meet one more time, this time, in the postseason. There is a solid chance the Seahawks and the Rams could meet as early as the division round, if the current projections of Seattle as the No. 1 seed and Los Angeles as the No. 5 seed continue.

