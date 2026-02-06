Seahawks Release Thursday Injury Report Ahead of Super Bowl LX

When it comes to the Seattle Seahawks and injuries, most people only want to know about one thing right now. And with good reason. The Nick Emmanwori injury from yesterday afternoon kicked up a firestorm, and he loomed as the most significant thing heading into the big game. A game that was looking remarkably healthy suddenly had a compelling injury angle.

However, comments from Mike Macdonald and Emmanwori himself earlier today largely quelled the story. By all accounts, he will play, and is either not at all bothered by the ankle or slightly bothered by the ankle. I won’t pretend he’s at 100 percent, but I’d also ask who is 100 percent at this point in the season. Crisis averted. He did miss practice today, but that’s probably good.

However, there are other injuries going into this game on the roster. Certainly nothing as significant as this one, but the team released a report today detailing how things are looking. There’s not a lot to be concerned about overall, but it’s good to have an understanding of who might be at least somewhat hampered. Let’s take a look.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Leonard Williams, and DeMarcus Lawrence were upgraded to full participants in practice, having gotten partial rest yesterday. Also full was Jake Bobo (hand), Sam Darnold (oblique), Ernest Jones IV (chest), Josh Jones (ankle/knee), Julian Love (shoulder), Brady Russell (hand), Eric Saubert (hamstring), and Drake Thomas (shoulder).

The limited participants list was short, as Darnold and Jones were upgraded from that list to the full one. Only Charles Cross (foot) and Robbie Ouzts (neck) got the designation. It’s already been stated that Cross is pacing himself in practice to avoid aggravating the injury and there’s little doubt he’s ready for the game, but I suspect Ouzts will be held out.

A neck injury is something that is easy, and potentially devastating, to re-aggravate, especially at a position like fullback. We’ve already been told by Macdonald that his injury needs to calm down before he can play again, and we haven’t heard that yet. He was limited in practice all week before the Rams game but still ended up being inactive.

And beyond all that, Ouzts is also a fairly marginal player, still adjusting to his new role as fullback after a college career where he mostly played tight end, so any hit to his ability to play football is a big deal. I’m not expecting Robbie to play this weekend, but it looks like everyone else is as good as you could hope.

Seattle Seahawks tackle Charles Cross (67) against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

