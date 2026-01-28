49ers' Star Supports Seahawks' Riq Woolen After Bogus Taunting Penalty vs. Rams

It's not often that the Seattle Seahawks are in the Super Bowl. Even more rare that a member of the rival San Francisco 49ers comes to the defense of a Seahawks player.

Pinch yourself 12s, we're living in special times.

Not only are the Seahawks favored to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara on Feb. 8, but a Niners' defensive star is showing support for cornerback Riq Woolen after he received a crucial taunting penalty in last Sunday's NFC Championship Game win over the Los Angeles Rams.

With Seattle leading 31-20 late in the third quarter, Woolen broke up a 3rd-and-12 pass. But as the Rams' offense ran off the field preparing for a punt, Woolen began chirping at receiver Puka Nacua, head coach Sean McVay or any other Ram that would listen. He was flagged for taunting, and on the next play the Rams soon threw a touchdown over Woolen to make the game interesting.

Woolen apologized on social media after the game for hurting the team's chances.

But while teammate Nick Emmanwori argued with Woolen on the sideline after the play, 49ers' linebacker Eric Kendricks claims it should have been much ado about nothing. In this era of running backs strutted 10 yards downfield after 4-yard runs and receivers making exaggerated first-down signals, the defense is seemingly handcuffed in showing emotion.

"Though I get the emphasis on taunting, I don't agree with this call against Riq," Kendricks said in a video posted to his social media. "It was too big of a game and it was not enough of a taunt. Was he on their sideline too long? Yeah. Was he talking? Probably. But I hate when players get called for taunting when they're pretty much just celebrating. I hope they don't call any taunting penalties like this in the Super Bowl. Just let them play."

