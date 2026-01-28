49ers' Star Supports Seahawks' Riq Woolen After Bogus Taunting Penalty vs. Rams
In this story:
It's not often that the Seattle Seahawks are in the Super Bowl. Even more rare that a member of the rival San Francisco 49ers comes to the defense of a Seahawks player.
Pinch yourself 12s, we're living in special times.
MORE: Seahawks Reveal Super Bowl Headquarters With Bad Juju
Not only are the Seahawks favored to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara on Feb. 8, but a Niners' defensive star is showing support for cornerback Riq Woolen after he received a crucial taunting penalty in last Sunday's NFC Championship Game win over the Los Angeles Rams.
With Seattle leading 31-20 late in the third quarter, Woolen broke up a 3rd-and-12 pass. But as the Rams' offense ran off the field preparing for a punt, Woolen began chirping at receiver Puka Nacua, head coach Sean McVay or any other Ram that would listen. He was flagged for taunting, and on the next play the Rams soon threw a touchdown over Woolen to make the game interesting.
Woolen apologized on social media after the game for hurting the team's chances.
But while teammate Nick Emmanwori argued with Woolen on the sideline after the play, 49ers' linebacker Eric Kendricks claims it should have been much ado about nothing. In this era of running backs strutted 10 yards downfield after 4-yard runs and receivers making exaggerated first-down signals, the defense is seemingly handcuffed in showing emotion.
MORE: Mel Kiper Mock Draft Projects Seahawks Choose CB With Only 1 Interception in 2 Years
"Though I get the emphasis on taunting, I don't agree with this call against Riq," Kendricks said in a video posted to his social media. "It was too big of a game and it was not enough of a taunt. Was he on their sideline too long? Yeah. Was he talking? Probably. But I hate when players get called for taunting when they're pretty much just celebrating. I hope they don't call any taunting penalties like this in the Super Bowl. Just let them play."
More Seahawks on SI stories
Cooper Kupp disrespect led to incident between Seahawks, Rams
Sam Darnold must make history for Seahawks to win Super Bowl
Unsung hero shines for Seattle Seahawks in NFC Championship
How Klint Kubiak used Seahawks’ best weapon against the Rams
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt