Seahawks Impressive Stat Points to Super Bowl Victory Over Patriots

The two-week lull before the Super Bowl lends itself to all sorts of fact minutae and dot-connecting tidbits about everything from team headquarters to the teams' reccord in different uniforms. One thread tht will remain meaningful through the test of time, however, is simply how good a team is.

And by any metric, during their 16-3 run to Super Bowl LX the Seattle Seahawks have been one of the best teams in NFL history. Proof:

MORE: 49ers' Star Supports Seahawks' Riq Woolen After Bogus Taunting Penalty vs. Rams

Their three defeats were all close, one-score games. The lost the season opener to San Francisco, 17-13, when quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked and fumbled inside the Niners' 10-yard line in the final minute. They lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-35, in Week 5 on a last-second field goal. And they lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 21-19, in Week 11 when kicker Jason Myers' potential game-winning field goal saile wide right on the final play.

That's it. Three losses, by a combined nine points.

Seattle enters the Feb. 8 Super Bowl favored to beat the AFC Champion New England Patriots. If they do so, they'll not only win the franchise's second title but also a place among the NFL's all-time best teams.

Only six teams have won the Super Bowl and lost their games during the season by less than a combined 10 points.

1972 Miami Dolphins (17-0) : 0

1984 San Francisco 49ers (18-1): 3

1966 Green Bay Packers (14-2): 4

1991 Washington Redskins (17-2): 5

MORE: Seahawks Reveal Super Bowl Headquarters With Bad Juju

1989 San Francisco 49ers (17-2): 5

1986 Giants (17-2): 8

2025 Seattle Seahawks (14-3: 9?

Sam Darnold | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Klint Kubiak better off as Seahawks OC than Raiders HC

Seahawks get good & bad news on first SB injury report

DeMarcus Lawrence clarifies ‘fortuitous bust’ against Rams