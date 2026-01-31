Seahawks Impressive Stat Points to Super Bowl Victory Over Patriots
The two-week lull before the Super Bowl lends itself to all sorts of fact minutae and dot-connecting tidbits about everything from team headquarters to the teams' reccord in different uniforms. One thread tht will remain meaningful through the test of time, however, is simply how good a team is.
And by any metric, during their 16-3 run to Super Bowl LX the Seattle Seahawks have been one of the best teams in NFL history. Proof:
Their three defeats were all close, one-score games. The lost the season opener to San Francisco, 17-13, when quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked and fumbled inside the Niners' 10-yard line in the final minute. They lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-35, in Week 5 on a last-second field goal. And they lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 21-19, in Week 11 when kicker Jason Myers' potential game-winning field goal saile wide right on the final play.
That's it. Three losses, by a combined nine points.
Seattle enters the Feb. 8 Super Bowl favored to beat the AFC Champion New England Patriots. If they do so, they'll not only win the franchise's second title but also a place among the NFL's all-time best teams.
Only six teams have won the Super Bowl and lost their games during the season by less than a combined 10 points.
1972 Miami Dolphins (17-0) : 0
1984 San Francisco 49ers (18-1): 3
1966 Green Bay Packers (14-2): 4
1991 Washington Redskins (17-2): 5
1989 San Francisco 49ers (17-2): 5
1986 Giants (17-2): 8
2025 Seattle Seahawks (14-3: 9?
