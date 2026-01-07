Seahawks are still team to beat in latest NFL power rankings

The Seattle Seahawks secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time since 2014 after beating the NFC West-rival San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Jan. 3, at Levi's Stadium.

As a result, it's no surprise that they are still at the top of the league hierarchy in Eric Edholm's latest NFL.com power rankings. While it may seem like an obvious pick, the AFC No. 1-seeded Denver Broncos (also 14-3) are ranked fourth.

"The Seahawks faced a 49ers team that had scored 90 points in its previous eight quarters, and Seattle summarily ground San Francisco's offense into a fine powder in a shocking performance," Edholm wrote. "We knew the 'Hawks were good defensively, even in the debate for the NFL’s top unit this season -- but to nearly erase the Niners completely, holding them to 173 yards and three points, was a massive statement to the rest of the league."

Seattle hasn't lost since Nov. 16. Until a team proves it can beat the Seahawks' defense, in particular, there's no good reason not to have them at the top. The Seahawks have to be the Super Bowl favorites at this point, especially since they will be at Lumen Field until the final game.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) reacts after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

"Assuming Seattle’s special teams don’t suddenly become an issue, I think turnovers are the one real Achilles’ heel that worries me," Edholm added. "If the Seahawks can control the ball, they can win it all."

Edholm raises a valid concern. The Seahawks had the second-most turnovers (28) of any team in the regular season, including the most fumbles (13). Quarterback Sam Darnold had the most giveaways of any player in the league (20).

Seattle's explosive plays have slowed down since the midseason point, and much of that seems to be from offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak trying to rein things in to get the ball out quicker and possess the football. Coupling that with opponents leaning toward coverage over stacking the box, the Seahawks' passing offense has slowed down heavily since Week 11.

Fortunately for the Seahawks, the run game has stepped up in its place. They've rushed for more than 163 yards in each of the last three games and more than 114 in eight of the last nine games.

In conjunction with its defense, that's the formula that allowed Seattle to dominate the 49ers on the field despite only winning 13-3. Exciting brand of football or not, it's what could propel the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory.

