Macdonald Succeeding in Nearly Impossible Challenge After Super Bowl

There are many challenges that Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is always up for. The Seahawks got their second Super Bowl title in franchise history with the 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. The next challenge for Macdonald was keeping as much of their championship-winning team intact as much as possible.

This includes the coaching staff that would be hard to keep since many teams are looking to get the red-hot coaching assistant from a Super Bowl-winning team. The Seahawks have lost a few key coaches in this short offseason, but Macdonald should be thrilled with the results of a nearly impossible challenge of keeping much of his staff for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season.

Who have the Seahawks lost this offseason

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on the sideline against the New England Patriots in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was expected that the Seahawks would lose offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Kubiak was eyeing that job for a good portion of the offseason while staying focused and coaching the offense to a Super Bowl title. Kubiak was only in his first year as offensive coordinator with Seattle, but he did an impressive enough job there to warrant the Raiders giving him the top job.

With Kubiak in Las Vegas, he swiftly attempted to fill out his coaching staff, including the idea of persuading some Seahawks assistants to coach with him. This included the idea of bringing wide receiver Frisman Jackson as the offensive coordinator and safeties coach, Jeff Howard.

The Raiders ultimately hired Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko to be their new offensive coordinator. It shouldn’t be a surprise, considering Janocko was also the quarterbacks coach in 2024 for the New Orleans Saints under Kubiak’s offense. As of Tuesday morning, Kubiak and Janocko are the only coaching departures.

Many assistants see the vision for the Seahawks

Jackson and Howard interviewed for the jobs with the Raiders, but it isn’t known if they were offered or if they turned them down after the interview. The same goes for defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Karl Scott, who interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator position. Scott was likely a serious candidate to lead the Cardinals’ defense under their rookie head coach.

Finally, the Seahawks kept offensive line coach John Benton instead of joining Vegas.

Ultimately, these coaches see the vision of a championship run that was installed by Macdonald. The team feels they could go for another Super Bowl run with nearly the same coaching staff.

The Seahawks have added the 49ers' run game coordinator/tight ends coach Brian Fleury as their fourth offensive coordinator in four seasons. Seattle is hoping that he sticks around for the long haul instead of playing musical chairs at offensive coordinator.

The Seahawks have also added former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zachary Orr as the inside linebackers coach. Another Ravens assistant joining the Seahawks is director of football strategy and assistant quarterbacks coach Daniel to likely be a pass game strategist.

More Seahawks on SI stories

What Maxx Crosby told Tom Brady is great news for the Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba responds to tasteless joke by Druski after SB

7 shocking stats from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win over Patriots