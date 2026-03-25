Seahawks Signing Jaxon Smith-Njigba Leads to Ripple Effect

The Seattle Seahawks have proven that loyalty and high-volume elite play lead to star players getting paid. The Seahawks and star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba agreed to a four-year, $168.6 million extension to stay in Seattle for at least six seasons and make him the highest-paid receiver in the league.

This is an expensive contract, but it is worth the investment over how JSN brings to the Seahawks. While this move secures JSN to the Seahawks, it creates a lot of uncertainty with the league and forms of the Seahawks. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer talked to Rich Eisen about JSN’s new deal, creating a ripple effect in an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.

How JSN’s Deal Affects the Rest of the League

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) in the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Breer first mentioned that the pressure falls on the Los Angeles Rams to pay their star wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal and isn't eligible for a fifth-year extension. Many Rams fans, media outlets, and, likely, Nacua himself feel that he deserves more than JSN. To make matters worse, Nacua is in the news for another off-the-field issue and could be a big negative to not pay the top of the market deal.

Breer also said JSN’s deal will bring the demand in several players around the league who want a top-of-the-market deal for a non-quarterback. Five players who are not quarterbacks in the league are making more than $40 million a year. JSN is the second player of that group, other than Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, not to be an edge rusher. It won't be long until other wide receivers and other positions like offensive tackle and cornerback will ask for an average of $40 million.

Ripple Effect on the Seahawks

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

While the Seahawks are set with JSN, there will be questions around players at other positions. The immediate question is at cornerback Devon Witherspoon. General manager John Schneider exercised the fifth-year option on Witherspoon and JSN at the same time. JSN got his huge extension first, but it will be a matter of time before Witherspoon gets his deal.

The biggest concerns are whether the players will extend past this season. Among them are quarterback Sam Darnold, defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, and slot cornerback Nick Emmanwori before the 2027 season. Schneider is experienced and knows when to sign his players and to what value. There might be salary cap casualties, but that is the cost of keeping Super Bowl-winning elite players.

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