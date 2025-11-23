What the Seattle Seahawks' latest roster moves mean for Week 12 and beyond
Last week when the Seattle Seahawks placed starting center Jalen Sundell on the injured reserve list, we took it as a good sign for rookie wide receiver Tory Horton.
Horton has been dealing with a shin injury that has kept him out of practice the last few weeks, but if they were going to place him on IR they would have done it along with Sundell, or so we thought.
Bad news. It seems that Horton was unable to show enough progress this week to keep him on the active 53-man roster, because the team announced on Saturday that he's going on IR. Here is the full list of moves Seattle made yesterday.
Seahawks Week 12 roster moves
- Placed on IR: WR Tory Horton
- Elevated from PS: LB Patrick O'Connell
- Elevated from PS: OLB Jamie Sheriff
The big news is that Horton will be out at least the next four games, meaning he won't be able to return until at least Week 16 for the much-anticipated rematch with the LA Rams.
For now, Horton's place as the Seahawks' No. 3 wide receiver has been taken by newcomer Rashid Shaheed, who's still getting settled. They have put him to good use as a horizontal rushing threat but Shaheed and Sam Darnold have not yet developed their timing.
Shaheed has been as fast as advertised, but he caught just two of five targets against LA, including an underthrow by Darnold that was intercepted but should have been a touchdown.
As for the other moves, Patrick O'Connell is once again serving as a depth option in case starting middle linebacker Ernest Jones cannot play due to his knee injury. Jones is one of four players who are listed as questionable for today's game against the Tennessee Titans. As the Titans have the worst record in the league, this is a good week to rest them all.
As for Sheriff, there aren't any edge rushers who are on that list of questionables, and the only one on the injury report this week was DeMarcus Lawrence, who was only limited on Monday for a rest day. There may be some undisclosed injury for Boye Mafe or another outside linebacker - we'll find out when the inactives lists are released in about one hour.
