Seahawks' bad linebacker situation gets even worse vs. Titans
The Seattle Seahawks entered Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans extremely thin at linebacker. In the first quarter alone, they got even thinner.
Seattle lost linebacker Chazz Surratt late in the opening period to an ankle injury. The team ruled him out for the game shortly after, per The Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell. There aren't many options remaining at the position outside of the Week 12 starters.
Ernest Jones IV and Tyrice Knight are inactive for the game. Jones is dealing with a knee issue he sustained in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. Knight suffered a concussion against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11.
That forced practice squad linebacker Patrick O'Connell into the starting lineup next to Drake Thomas. O'Connell has played just eight defensive snaps heading into the game.
Rookie Nick Emmanwori slides down to linebacker frequently, so he could theoretically take over one of those roles full-time if any more injuries occur. However, for now, the Seahawks at least still have the defensive players they began the game with. Surratt was the backup.
Overall, the Seahawks are more banged up in this game than they have been in a while. They will need to overcome those deficiencies if they want to avoid a trap game against the 1-9 Titans.
Seattle and Tennessee are tied 3-3 early in the second quarter.
