All Seahawks

Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba strike again for beautiful TD as Seahawks lead Titans

The Seattle Seahawks are taking control against the Tennessee Titans thanks to a long touchdown from Sam Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Richie Whitt

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

At this point it's also embarrassing for opposing NFL defenses.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the league in receiving yards by a mile. He's the Seattle Seahawks' best offensive weapon. When needing a big play, quarterback Sam Darnold looks to him first and foremost.

Yet, still, here we are in Week 12 of the NFL season and JSN is again torching defenses.

MORE: Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranked No. 1 in NFL in bizarre category

The latest touchdown comes in Nashville, where the Seahawks sleepwalked to early 3-0 deficit against the one-win Tennessee Titans but have since awakened thanks to their star receiver.

Darnold, putting last week's nightmare four-interception game in his rearview mirror, dropped back and looked for JSN. The receiver started in motion and then ran the simplest "Go" route without even a hint of a wiggle. The result?

Smith-Njigba easily glided by the Titans' one-on-coverage by safety Amani Hooker, caught the ball at Tennessee's 20-yard line, and was so unfettered he casually backpedaled into the end zone for his sixth touchdown of the year.

MORE: Seahawks remain NFL's No. 1 team to bet on

The 63-yarder is the longest touchdown of Smith-Njigba's career.

The play came on 3rd-and-6, when everyone knew Darnold would look for JSN. But at this point the combination is so good that maybe no defense can stop them.

JSN has two catches for 74 yards as the Seahawks have scored 13 consecutive points.

Seahawks-Titans
Seahawks-Titans / Denny Simmons-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

ESPN identifies Seattle Seahawks’ most-important pending free agent

NFL analyst sends a clear message to Seahawks QB Sam Darnold

Bills-Texans TNF game disproves false narrative about the Seahawks

Four major Seahawks pieces will be game-time decisions vs. Titans

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Seahawks News