Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba strike again for beautiful TD as Seahawks lead Titans
At this point it's also embarrassing for opposing NFL defenses.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the league in receiving yards by a mile. He's the Seattle Seahawks' best offensive weapon. When needing a big play, quarterback Sam Darnold looks to him first and foremost.
Yet, still, here we are in Week 12 of the NFL season and JSN is again torching defenses.
The latest touchdown comes in Nashville, where the Seahawks sleepwalked to early 3-0 deficit against the one-win Tennessee Titans but have since awakened thanks to their star receiver.
Darnold, putting last week's nightmare four-interception game in his rearview mirror, dropped back and looked for JSN. The receiver started in motion and then ran the simplest "Go" route without even a hint of a wiggle. The result?
Smith-Njigba easily glided by the Titans' one-on-coverage by safety Amani Hooker, caught the ball at Tennessee's 20-yard line, and was so unfettered he casually backpedaled into the end zone for his sixth touchdown of the year.
The 63-yarder is the longest touchdown of Smith-Njigba's career.
The play came on 3rd-and-6, when everyone knew Darnold would look for JSN. But at this point the combination is so good that maybe no defense can stop them.
JSN has two catches for 74 yards as the Seahawks have scored 13 consecutive points.
