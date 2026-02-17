Analyzing Where Seahawks Land Among Best NFL Players

The 2025 season is ended, and the lists of the year's top players are beginning to trickle in.

As expected, the Seattle Seahawks are going to get their fair share of love after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. But are they getting enough attention in the bottom-20 of Pro Football Focus' Top 101 players list?

Seattle had four players land in that range. Here's where they ranked and our verdict on whether it's too high, too low, or just right.

No. 101: S Julian Love

Verdict: Just Right

If Love played the whole season, this would be far too low. But considering he essentially missed half the season, it's difficult to justify him getting much higher. Love is one of the best safeties in the NFL, he just didn't have a large enough resume.

"Over his final eight games, he allowed just five receptions on 15 targets and capped his season with an interception in the Super Bowl. Love’s 82.7 PFF coverage grade ranked fifth among all safeties this season," PFF wrote.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) returns an interception against the New England Patriots in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 94: EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence

Verdict: Just Right

It was tough to decide between Too Low and Just Right for Lawrence. Statistically, his numbers don't jump off the page outside of the three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns. He ranked 50th in sacks (6.0) and 27th in tackles for loss (11), as he isn't quite the pass-rusher he was in his prime.

But the Seahawks didn't need him to be a premier sack artist -- instead relying on Lawrence to stop the run and occasionally make a splash play. He fit that role perfectly.

No. 93: QB Sam Darnold

Verdict: Too Low

Darnold was in the MVP race early in the 2025 season before his turnover bug began. He finished the regular season with the most turnovers (20) of any player, but he was also 7th in completion percentage (67.7), 5th in passing yards (4,048), T-9th in touchdown passes (25) and 11th in passer rating (99.1).

Then, in the playoffs, Darnold didn't commit a single turnover and finished the three games, including a Super Bowl win, 56 of 91 passing for 672 yards and five touchdowns. He wasn't perfect, but he was the quarterback of the NFL's title-winning team and made key plays in the NFC Championship game that won it for them. That's worth more than a 93rd ranking.

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) interacts with fans during the Super Bowl LX World Champions parade in downtown Seattle. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

No. 86: DL Leonard Williams

Verdict: Too Low

If the Seahawks have the best interior defensive line in the NFL, how can their best lineman be this far down the list? Nose tackle Byron Murphy II might be higher up, but if he isn't, this is a crime. Williams had 7.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and was among the league's best run defenders.

Williams was a Second Team All-Pro for the first time in his career, and his production only slowed down from 2024 because opposing offensive lines had to put so much attention on him. That made the rest of the defensive front better.

