Seahawks Super Bowl Nemesis Picking Rams for NFC Championship

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday as the two NFC West rivals face off in the NFC Championship Game. Both teams have experience in the Super Bowl, with the Rams last winning following the 2021 season, which was their first year with Matthew Stafford as their quarterback.

For Seattle, they have one title, knocking off the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. They followed up that title run by returning to the big game the next season. Unfortunately, they were unable to make it back-to-back championships as Tom Brady and the New England Patriots escaped with a 28-24 victory.

Brady has since moved to the broadcast booth and will be calling the action between Seattle and Los Angeles on Sunday. Brady was a guest on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and spoke about how the Rams are the one team that can beat the Seahawks.

"Now, the one team that can do it, I think, is the Rams. They have already proven they could do it. They almost did it in Seattle the last time. This game is incredible for me to be at, and I am so excited ... This is in our mind, the game of the year. This is our Super Bowl, and we are gonna be fired up to be there to call it," Brady said on The Herd.

"For them to perform like that, the lack of penalties, no turnovers, and the drop passes, that is just, I am very jealous of receivers that do not drop the ball, by the way. That is a great stat for any quarterback. They have been doing all the right things. This is a surgical offense. They have so many weapons. You have to account for everybody."

Seahawks and Rams have been evenly matched all year

The Seahawks and Rams have been evenly matched all year. Los Angeles had the lead in the division for much of the season, thanks to a 21-19 win at home over Seattle.

In Week 16, the Seahawks took over first place for good thanks to a gutsy two-point conversion in overtime. That gave them a 38-37 victory and set them on the path for the No. 1 seed.

Most importantly, it gave them home field advantage, which could be enough to prove Brady wrong.

