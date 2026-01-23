Two Seahawks Players Elevated off Injury Reserve in Time for NFC Championship Game

The Seattle Seahawks are in the final stretch in preparation for Sunday's NFC Championship game matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. While the final roster isn't fully established yet, there is a possibility of two young players being added on Sunday.

On Friday, midday, the Seahawks activated running back George Holani and tight end Elijah Arroyo, who have been taken off injured reserve ahead of the third matchup between the Seahawks and the Rams.

The last time that Holani played was in the 30-24 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 when he injured his hamstring. Holani has accounted for 73 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries while also catching two receptions for 15 yards.

He hasn't seen many chances to get multiple carries. Holani has two games this season where he has more than three carries.

The timing of Holani's addition back from IR, if he lands on the game roster, would be good timing for him and the team. Last Saturday, the Seahawks crushed the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 in the Divisional Round, but they lost their second-string running back Zach Charbonnet to postseason ending ACL tear.

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Holani could potentially take the pressure off starting running back Kenneth Walker III from the heavy workload. The Seahawks utilized a two-running back tandem until Charbonnet got hurt near the end of the first half. Holani won't take the same workload that Charbonnet had, but Walker could benefit the most by taking a few plays.

The Seahawks have been excellent in drafting young stars, even in late rouSeattle knew they had great selections in guard Grey Zabel, nickel/safety Nick Emmanwori, and fullback Robbie Outzs. There was a chance that Arroyo could have been another good rookie role player, but he got injured later in the season.

Arroyo played in all of the first 13 games of the season, with four of them being starts. He suffered a knee injury in the 37-9 Week 13 road win over the Atlanta Falcons and has been out ever since. In the 13 games, Arroyo caught 15 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Like Holani, there is a chance that he gets added to the final game roster and plays for the Rams. Arroyo could find being a reliable pass-catcher in the game; he will likely have more value as a solidified run-blocker for the Seahawks' run-heavy offense.

Both Holani and Arroyo won’t be going into Sunday’s game versus the Rams as the key factors, but they could provide rest to the starters, reliable blocking, and be a potential target for quarterback Sam Darnold. Their addition to the roster is still available as opposed to their not being there. It will be up to the team if they make the final game roster on Saturday.

