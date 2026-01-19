Seahawks vs. Rams III: Early odds for NFC Championship released

The No. 1-seeded Seattle Seahawks broke the season split against their rivals in the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, 41-6 in the Divisional Round. That was the second win over the 49ers in three weeks.

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t have a much easier Divisional matchup as they survived a 20-17 win in overtime over the Chicago Bears.

The Seahawks will host their final game of the postseason in the NFC Championship game, hosting the Rams. Seattle looks like the Super Bowl favorites in the eyes of many after crushing the 49ers. The Seahawks are coming into this game as a 2.5-point favorite in the NFC Championship game, according to DraftKings.

The last time the Seahawks appeared in the NFC Championship was in the 2014 season, which was the year they lost to the New England Patriots 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX. The Rams made an appearance in the 2021 season when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

The Seahawks fell to the Rams 21-19 in Week 11 on the road. They nearly won, but couldn’t overcome four interceptions from quarterback Sam Darnold and a Rams’ clutch punt at the one-yard line with less than two minutes left.

Seattle got revenge in Week 16 at home in a Thursday Night Football thriller. The Seahawks came back down 30-14 to send the game to overtime and win it 38-37 on a successful two-point conversion.

The Seahawks have a chance to get revenge on the Rams despite getting the most recent win, just like they did with the 49ers. Seattle is tired of hearing that Los Angeles and San Francisco were the teams to beat, despite being wild-card teams.

This game is going to come down to which team is playing the hottest, who can play mistake-free football, who can create the most effective run game, and which defense can account for the best performance. The Seahawks look elite in the 41-6 win over the 49ers. While the Rams look vulnerable in their 20-17 overtime win.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

The Seahawks are reportedly a 2.5-point favorite (-115), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This is the lowest point differential margin between the AFC and NFC Championship Games. The over/under are a shade different, leaning towards the under of 47.5 points (-105) than over (-115). Finally, the moneyline favors the Seahawks -155, while the Rams are at +130.

The winner of this game will go to Super Bowl LX to face the winner of the AFC Championship game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots. The Seahawks look to win their Super Bowl title in franchise history, while the Rams seek their third in franchise history.

