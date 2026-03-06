Insider Says Seahawks were in Running to Trade for Receiver D.J Moore

There will be much discourse and chaos during the NFL Free Agency period as all 32 teams officially make moves to solidify their rosters for the 2026 NFL Season. Among them are the defending Super Bowl champs in the Seattle Seahawks, who may re-sign a good portion of their star free agents, or they may lose nearly, if not all, of them.

Seattle did address some moves already, including the re-signing of linebacker Drake Thomas to a two-year deal. It sounds like the Seahawks were in the running for another big deal, one that would have shocked the NFL world.

The Seahawks were in Consideration for D.J. Moore

There has been a lot of talk about the Seahawks being reportedly interested in trading for a star. Most of the discussions were around edge rushers, but Bleacher Report insider James Palmer said on Chicago sports talk show Spiegel & Holmes that the Seahawks might have been intersted in Chicago Bears veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore.

“I definitely think there were some other teams. I think Seattle might have been in the running to some extent.”

While Palmer didn’t clarify how invested the Seahawks were in the Moore sweepstakes with the Bears, that rumoring of a rumor had to be there somewhere. The Seahawks had the NFL’s sixth-most salary cap space at the time, with $60 million dollars to spend, and they wanted to improve their roster.

The Seahawks could have been serious candidates for the 28-year-old veteran wide receiver, but the Buffalo Bills gave the Bears an offer they couldn’t refuse. The Bears traded Moore and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for the Bills’ second-round pick. For the Bears, they relinquished a lot of salary cap space, opened room to their young pass-catchers, and got a better draft pick while the Bills desperately try to expand their Super Bowl window by giving quarterback Josh Allen a number one receiver.

What the Attempted Trade Says about the Seahawks

There are several reasons to believe the Seahawks were in the market for a veteran wide receiver like Moore. With the lack of progress on contract talks between the front office and wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, it sounds like Shaheed will not return to the Seahawks. Shaheed could receive more than the $14 million he was originally projected to get.

The Seahawks aren’t willing to give Shaheed the big contract, especially when he is a one-big-play receiver. While Shaheed is an elite return specialist, all three of his three touchdowns in 12 total games with Seattle were on special teams and none offensively.

Buffalo has given Moore a four-year; $110 million contract extension where he averages $24.5 million. That’s a lot of money that the Seahawks’ front office would pay Moore, but the Bills are more desperate than the Seahawks. General manager John Schneider would’ve found a way to keep the team and salary cap stable while contending for a Super Bowl title.

