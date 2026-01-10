Seattle Seahawks assistant to interview for Detroit Lions OC job

Klint Kubiak may not be the only member of the Seahawks’ offensive staff to get poached by another team this offseason.

Per Mike Garafolo, Passing Game Coordinator Jake Peetz will be interviewed for the offensive coordinator position on the Detroit Lions. The Lions fired their former offensive coordinator, John Morton, after one season, which featured a mid-November demotion so that Head Coach Dan Campbell could take over playcalling.

Morton, of course, was attempting to fill the shoes of the recently-departed Ben Johnson, who became one of the hottest names in football over a three-year stint with the Lions before becoming the head coach of the Chicago Bears. Morton’s inability to provide the same level of offensive playcalling as Johnson was a big reason why the Lions missed the playoffs.

Despite the Lions finishing in fourth place in the NFC North, they will be a very appealing destination for any offensive coach, due to all the talent they have on that side of the ball. Detroit has also been quite liberal recently in handing out extensions to their best players, meaning many of them will be there for the foreseeable future.

Jake Peetz is best known as a Sean McVay disciple, meaning he ultimately comes from the same coaching tree as Klint Kubiak. Peetz was on the staff in Washington in 2014 as a quality control coach when McVay was the coordinator. After several years on other teams, including one year as the offensive coordinator with the LSU Tigers, he joined the Rams for two years.

After that, he joined the Seahawks under Ryan Grubb in 2024, remaining on the staff even after Grubb’s firing and Kubiak’s hiring in 2025. It has been theorized that Peetz may be viewed by Seattle as a future offensive coordinator, and his name will certainly come up if the Seahawks lose Kubiak this offseason.

The concern is, other than a single year at LSU which produced subpar results offensively, Peetz has never called plays before. There is little reason to believe that Peetz will be able to hit the ground running, and if he gets a job as a playcaller this offseason the team that hires him needs to be ready to deal with growing pains.

Peetz has been a part of a Seattle offense in 2025 that has made massive strides over the 2024 unit, going from 22.1 points per game to 28.4. This improvement came despite an offense that was the cheapest in the league in terms of 2025 cap hits, as Seattle traded away two of their most important offensive players in the offseason.

I can understand the appeal. For my part, I’d prefer Seattle get someone with NFL playcalling experience to avoid the learning curve that a new playcaller would have to go through. I also suspect Detroit, with their bevy of talented offensive players, will end up with someone with a higher profile.

But expect other teams to come calling about Peetz at some point this offseason, and an OC spot could absolutely be in his future.

