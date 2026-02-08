Seahawks Biggest Strength Could Be Compromised vs. Patriots in Super Bowl
The Seattle Seahawks are in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, and a big reason why is because of their success when it comes to the play-action on offense.
The offense has taken on a new identity in the 2025 season, and it's a big reason why the team improved by six games in the regular season. Now they are one win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, but the Patriots will do everything in their power to prevent them from getting to their spots.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel explained what the team will do in order to defend Seattle's play-action plays.
"You have to be able to transition if you don't pressure and you don't time up the pressure with the play-action. Again, they're trying to get people blocking at the line of scrimmage. They're trying to marry their run actions with this system, which as far back as I can remember in this system, and Clint [McMillan]'s done a great job of marrying their run actions each week, it's difficult to prepare for," Vrabel said.
"So, you get linebackers that are now coming up to the line of scrimmage, opening up passing lanes at the second and third level, and usually finding ways to protect the quarterback with seven guys in there. So, big thing for us has always just been about transitioning and making sure that we're able to get back, we're able to panic when we're not pressuring and that we're able to get into those throwing lanes."
Seahawks Have to Make Adjustments in Super Bowl
The Seahawks' offense is dangerous because the unit can win in so many different ways. They can win on the ground through the air, and any way in between. The run game is the big reason why the play action has been so successful, and the Seahawks will certainly rely on that at some point during the Super Bowl in order to win the game.
The Patriots defense has been a tough matchup for many over the course of the season, giving up just one touchdown in the AFC championship victory over the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks will pride themselves on making sure they are giving the Patriots everything they can in hopes of pulling out the win.
Kickoff between the Seahawks and Patriots is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT inside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.
