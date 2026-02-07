Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He's Picking the Seahawks to Win Super Bowl

We're just one day away from the Seattle Seahawks taking on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Seattle is looking for their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, while the Patriots are looking for No. 7. If they pull it off, however, it would be their first without Tom Brady.

Seattle is slightly favored in this one after going 14-3 in the regular season. The No. 1 seed in the NFC, Seattle defeated two divisional rivals, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, to get here. Now, they take on a young team that shocked everyone by getting to the big game.

While this one is expected to be close, Stephen A. Smith is predicting Seattle wins, and he's expecting a comfortable victory.

"I think Seattle wins 31 to 20. I might be, it might be a bit excessive because both teams have elite defenses, but I think New England's offense is going to struggle mightily versus Seattle's defense. And as a result, Seattle's offense will get additional bites at the apple because I think you're going to see some three-and-outs. Remember, New England started out the game before the blizzard in Denver. They started out the game with four three-and-outs. So we can't forget that," Smith said.

“I think Seattle wins, 31-20. I think New England’s offense is going to struggle mightily versus Seattle’s defense.”@stephenasmith is riding with the Seahawks for Super Bowl LX. pic.twitter.com/z3BpLLjnDy — The Arena: Gridiron (@ArenaGridiron) February 6, 2026

Smith is giving the offensive edge to Seattle as well

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While Smith says the Seahawks' defense is superior, he also believes their offense has the advantage thanks to Sam Darnold. The Seattle quarterback still isn't getting the credit he deserves, but outside of the Rams, he's been dominant against everyone the past two seasons.

"I think Sam Darnold, his kryptonite was the Rams over the last two years. He was 28-4 against everybody else, 1-3 against the Rams, before he finally beat the Rams last week. What did he do? 346 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions. Give credit where credit is due. I'm looking at it, and I'm saying, okay, if New England is struggling to score against that defense, when you look at Njigba, he doesn't see, he's not bigger, stronger, faster than anybody, but you can't stop him. You can't stop him."

It would be quite the story for Darnold to lead Seattle to a Super Bowl win in his first season, while head coach Mike Macdonald would cement himself as an elite coach by winning a title in just his second season with the team.

