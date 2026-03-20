Seattle Seahawks Disrespected in Latest Power Rankings Behind NFC West Rival

The Seattle Seahawks didn't enter the 2025 NFL season as the favorites, but by the end of the year, they were the best team.

Seattle finished with a record of 14-3, which earned them the No. 1 seed in the NFC. To lock up that spot, they had to take care of a tough divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams. In a tight Week 16 contest, Seattle won 38-37 thanks to a wild two-point conversion. That win put them on top of the NFC West standings, and they never looked back.

As fate would have it, the two teams squared off again in the NFC Championship Game. Seattle came out on top once again, winning 31-27. That sent them to the Super Bowl, where they defeated the New England Patriots and captured the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Despite the success and two huge wins over the Rams, the Seahawks still don't get the credit they deserve. That's evident in a new Pro Football Focus post-free-agency NFL power ranking. Mason Cameron ranked every team in the league, and has Seattle second behind the Rams.

Seattle Seahawks land at No. 2 in post-free-agency NFL power rankings

Seattle Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Cameron claims the loss of key players such as Kenneth Walker III and the departure of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak are the main reasons they fall behind the Rams.

"The Super Bowl champion Seahawks cede some ground here after seeing key contributors walk this offseason, including Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, three starters on defense and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. While those are significant losses, Seattle maintains a strong foundation in all three phases of the game, the blueprint to its championship run," Cameron wrote.

"All three units feature elite talent, highlighted by Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba and PFF’s highest-graded cornerback, Devon Witherspoon, to name a few. The front office also re-signed elite returner Rashid Shaheed."

Cameron also claims the Rams now have no weaknesses after trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson. While it's hard to argue against that, it feels similar to the story we heard in 2025.

Seattle was being discounted for trading DK Metcalf, and many claimed Sam Darnold was a downgrade from Geno Smith. They were also criticized for signing players on the decline such as Cooper Kupp while the Rams were being praised for adding Davante Adams. In the end, Seattle proved to be the better team, and they know they can do that again in 2026 despite doubt from the outside.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter