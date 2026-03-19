Seahawks Continue Embarrassing Rams With Two-Point Rule Proposals

The NFL offseason isn’t just about how teams adjust their rosters or players to get better. Sometimes, teams take a more diplomatic approach, like addressing a rule change to the league in hopes of simplifying the sport or helping them out in the long run. The Cleveland Browns’ rule proposal of trading more draft picks, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are requesting more talks during negotiating periods, to go beyond agents like the players.

While the NFL is considering these rules, the rules that it won’t be considering are the Los Angeles Rams’ proposal of the stability of two-point conversions and when replays come into effect. This comes after the Seattle Seahawks’ wild two-point conversion in Week 16 that helped tie the game and helped the Seahawks defeat the Rams 38-37 in overtime.

Rams’ Two Rule Proposals Coming Off Week 16 Game

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (0) reacts in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio reported that the Rams sent two rules change proposals related to the two-point conversion in Week 16, which they ultimately withdrew. The first proposal is that if a backwards pass gets deflected, that ball becomes a fumble only in certain situations. The Rams argue that the live ball given to the Seahawks should’ve only mattered on a fourth down or the last two minutes, but not during a two-point conversion.

The second rule proposed, then withdrawn, is a time limit for starting a replay. In between, Seahawks running back Zach Chabonnet picked up the ball in the end zone, and when the replay challenge was started by the league, it was well over a minute. That play was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but the league acknowledged a mistake with the help of Prime Video rules analyst Terry McAulay, and the complex play was rightfully overturned.

Seahawks Continue to Be Victors in Wild Play

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

There are many takeaways from the Rams’ attempt to challenge future rulings like this to ensure situations like the Seahawks’ two-point conversion work out for them in the future. Two key factors remain the same.

The first is that the pass thrown by quarterback Sam Darnold was backward, deflected, and, therefore, became a live ball. The second factor is that Charbonnet was the player who had enough sense to pick up the ball in the end zone. Even if there was some confusion, the Seahawks were better coached by being taught to pick up any ball that may be in question to be a live ball or a fumble.

It should also say a lot that the Rams withdrew these rule proposals because they knew how much of a waste of time it would be. The NFL isn’t going to admit it was wrong to give the Seahawks the successful two-point conversion to tie the game. That game between the Seahawks and Rams was one of the greatest Thursday Night Football games of all-time, if not the greatest. The league is hyping the Seahawks’ comeback and the story that would help the Seahawks solidify their path to Super Bowl champions.

While the Rams are the darling of the league and to casual fans and media, they aren’t going to get their way with changing certain rules, especially when proper logic comes into the conversation.

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