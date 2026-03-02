Seahawks Can Fill Biggest Need in First Round of NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks should be linked to all of the top cornerbacks in the NFL draft, including Clemson star Avieon Terrell.

Terrell is expected to be one of the top cornerbacks selected in this year's rookie class and he is someone that could still be available when the Seahawks are on the clock with the No. 32 overall pick. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein believes Terrell will become a strong starter within his first two years in the league.

"Avieon shares the same bloodlines and coverage temperament as his brother, A.J., a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. Avieon Terrell is an athletic, fluid mover with clean transitions and enough speed to stay in phase on most vertical routes," Zierlein wrote.

"He’s most effective in press-man coverage, where he mirrors releases with timing and discipline, staying crowded to the route. He concedes 50/50s to bigger targets at times, but is a constant catch irritant with good technique on all three levels. He can play wide or inside and is willing in run support, but he lacks ideal size. Terrell projects as an early starter thanks to his polish, ball skills and coverage versatility."

Avieon Terrell Makes Sense For Seahawks

Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown runs the ball against Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are expected to lose some combination of Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant, and Josh Jobe, so the Seahawks would benefit from adding a cornerback like Terrell in the building.

Terrell recorded 48 tackles in three sacks for the Tigers in his junior season, and elected to enter the NFL Draft due to his possibility of being a first-round pick. Throughout his collegiate career, Terrell recorded 125 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions, though he did not have a pick during the 2025 campaign. It remains to be seen if Terrell will amount to being a first-round pick this spring, but the Seahawks would be lucky to have him on board.

Bringing Terrell in to the mix fills the Seahawks' biggest need and keeps the Seahawks' defense competitive for the upcoming season. The defense is the biggest reason behind their Super Bowl run, so they should look into filling in the gaps where they need to going into the season.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

