Seattle Seahawks given solid playoff chances going into Week 10
This 2025 NFL Season has certainly been a surprise for all 32 NFL teams and their fans. Not many experts and fans thought the Seattle Seahawks would be serious contenders for a Super Bowl halfway through the season.
The Seahawks not only tie the Los Angeles Rams and get the tiebreaker in the NFC West, but they are also tied for first place in the NFC. Going into Week 10 of the season, the Seahawks possess an overall record of 6-2 and are coming off a dominating 38-14 road win over the Washington Commanders in Week 9’s Sunday Night Football.
Seattle is looking great for its first potential postseason appearance since 2022, despite having two winning seasons in the last two years with a 19-15 accumulated record. Many betting outlets and national pages are giving the Seahawks serious playoff consideration.
SportsLine gives the Seahawks a 90.9% chance to make the playoffs, according to its SportsLine simulations. The only NFC teams that have a better chance of making the playoffs are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (98.1%) and the Philadelphia Eagles (95.6%). Both teams play in terrible divisions and are likely to easily win their divisions.m
The Seahawks, however, look like one of the most complete teams in the league. They have a better chance to make the playoffs than the next team, with the Los Angeles Rams at 84.7%. The Green Bay Packers (78.5%), San Francisco 49ers (76%), and the Detroit Lions (73.6%) are the final three teams projected to make the NFC Playoffs.
It should be no surprise that the NFC West would be the division with three projected teams to make the NFC Playoffs. The Seahawks lost to a fully healthy 49ers team in Week 1 at home due to a strip-sack-fumble from defensive end Nick Bosa in the red zone. An injured 49ers squad defeated the Rams 26-23 in overtime in Los Angeles in Week 5.
The 49ers have questions about their durability and their health. Some of their stars are out for the year, and quarterback Brock Purdy is constantly going in and out of the injured list. The Rams have questions about the stability of their offensive line and whether 37-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford can endure the whole season despite currently playing at an MVP level.
The Seahawks have questions themselves, but they’ve been able to solve most of their problems thanks to an elite passing game and great contributions from their backups and role players. Seattle also has a favorable schedule moving forward with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Seahawks also have a road game at the Tennessee Titans (1-8), a home game against the Minnesota Vikings(4-4), a road game against the Atlanta Falcons (3-5), and a road game against the Carolina Panthers (5-4).
The Seahawks have their tougher games at home, including the Indianapolis Colts (7-2), followed by the second game versus the Rams. Seattle has a good schedule moving forward, and it has momentum, but they have to play four NFC West games, including the Rams twice. One is underestimating the Seahawks anymore, they have to be the hunted for the remainder of this season.
