Seahawks Have One Glaring Need in Free Agency — Here's What They're Doing About It

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to build a roster that can win another Super Bowl, but it isn't as easy as it sounds.

Free agency has added and subtracted from the roster, and with the dust settling, the Seahawks still have some needs to address. ESPN insider Bill Barnwell believes the Seahawks need to do more at the running back position before the start of the season.

"The obvious hole in the starting lineup is at running back, where Kenneth Walker III joined the Chiefs and Zach Charbonnet is recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during the postseason," Barnwell wrote.

"Schneider signed Emanuel Wilson after he was non-tendered by the Packers, but Wilson profiles as a secondary back who might not be a lock to make the roster. George Holani, who figured in as the passing-down option after Charbonnet's injury, will likely be in a situational role as the third running back if he makes the team.

"The Seahawks need an RB who can absorb a sizable workload early in the season before rotating in with Charbonnet."

Seahawks Need Running Back Help

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The Seahawks' moves in free agency suggest that they are comfortable with the idea of Charbonnet being the starter when he returns to the field. Charbonnet actually had a larger share of the snaps than Kenneth Walker III, who was the Super Bowl MVP due to the former's absence with a torn ACL.

If the Seahawks weren't confident that Charbonnet could return to a starter role, they would have signed one of the potential starting running backs in free agency. The Seahawks are a very attractive destination for running backs and any free agent for that matter, so the fact that they didn't get one suggests more from where the front office stands as opposed to other free agents.

The Seahawks signed Emanuel Wilson, but he has been a backup for the majority of his career. The team will likely have Wilson shoulder some of the load with Charbonnet out, but drafting a running back seems like a sure possibility at this point, especially knowing Charbonnet is a free agent after the 2026 season.

The Seahawks have three picks in the first three rounds of the draft, and the chances of one of those being a running back are very high.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter