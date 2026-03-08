Seahawks Have Big Decision If Kenneth Walker III Doesn't Re-Sign

The Seattle Seahawks don't know who their starting running back will be in Week 1 for the 2026 season.

It could be Kenneth Walker III, but he is a free agent and he could be signing with a different team this offseason. Therefore, the Seahawks need to decide whether his replacement should come in free agency or the draft next month. Pro Football Focus contributor Trevor Sikkema believes the Seahawks will find better luck in the draft as opposed to free agency.

"The Seahawks have Zach Charbonnet still under contract, but he is coming off a torn ACL in February and won’t be ready for Week 1. If they lose out on bringing back Walker, they could stand to add another back," Sikkema wrote.

"Seattle has only four picks in the 2026 NFL Draft right now: a first, second, third and sixth. I don't think they will spend their first-rounder on a running back, but they may address the position in Rounds 2 or 3 if they lose out on Walker."

Seahawks More Likely to Find Walker Replacement in NFL Draft

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III runs the ball during the third quarter. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Walker is the top free agent running back in the league, so it will be hard to find someone that can reach that level. They have a better chance of scouting a player and developing him in the draft.

"Jonah Coleman from Washington would be a good complement to Charbonnet, bringing a powerful run style with great contact balance for consistent efficiency. Kentucky‘s Seth McGowan is a bigger back with good explosive scores from the combine," Sikkema wrote.

"And finally, Jaydn Ott is a player I really liked at Cal in 2023 before he endured two down years, one due to injury and one due to playing time. That means a team will likely be able to snag his high-potential profile later in the draft."

The Seahawks are limited when it comes to their draft picks, so they need to make sure each one counts. They can trade back in the early rounds to get more picks, and that is a strong possibility, but one of their day two selections will likely be a running back if they don't sign Walker.

Even if they do sign a veteran to replace Walker in free agency, there's a good chance he won't sign for much longer than a year or two. That could still keep the door open for the Seahawks to select a running back in the draft.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter