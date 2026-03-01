Seattle Seahawks Linked to Possible Trade for Lions Running Back

The next few weeks will be an important time for the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. In the middle of March, the Seahawks will have to decide whether to re-sign some of their players set to hit free agency or let them walk. Among them is star running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who could be walking away from the team on a high note.

The Seahawks would have a huge void at running back with Walker gone and second-string Zach Charbonnet still recovering from his torn ACL injury he suffered during the postseason. With Walker potentially on the way out and a limited free agent class, the Seahawks could trade for a starting running back like David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions.

Montgomery could still be on the trade block

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs with the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

ESPN senior reporter Jeremy Fowler said that Montgomery wanted to be traded from Detroit. Montgomery went on Twitter or X to disclaim Fowler’s report of him wanting to leave. Montgomery is likely attempting to suppress the drama of demandng for a trade, potentially to save the Lions some embarrassment, but the smoke had to come from somewhere.

There is a possibility that Montgomery still wants to go somewhere else. The Lions already voided the 2028 year of Montgomery’s deal. Montgomery has averaged 835 yards and 11 touchdowns on 187 carries in his three seasons with the Lions. There might be a point where he is tired of sharing the backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs and wants to be his own star. This is where the Seahawks could come in.

Seahawks moving on from Walker in favor of Montgomery?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks and Walker are possibly heading for a breakup despite winning Super Bowl LX. Seattle would need a capable first-string running back to complement their explosive, deep-passing offense. The team has a win-now roster as they look to win another Super Bowl, while their roster has elite offensive and defensive players.

Montgomery just turned 28 years old, which means he is in the prime age a running back should be. He won’t have many opportunities to play as the number one running back for a Super Bowl-contending team. The Seahawks finished the regular season with the 10th-ranked rushing offense in the league thanks to the development of Walker into a top-tier running back and the offensive line into a reliable front.

The Lions are likely looking for a top day three pick, which could be a fourth-or-fifth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Seattle has their first, second, third, and sixth round picks after trading a fourth-and-fifth rounder to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for wide receiver/return specialist Rashad Shaheed. The Seahawks would likely have to package their sixth-round pick with another pick in the 2027 NFL Draft or a role player.

If the Seahawks feel like Walker will be testing out free agency and need to go through a trade to get a starting running back, trading for Montgomery from the Lions might be the way to go.

