Seahawks Free Agency Decision on Kenneth Walker III Will Shake Up NFL

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is one of the top free agents in the league this off-season, and where he ends up will send shockwaves throughout the league.

Not only will Walker's destination affect who has one of the best running backs in the league, but it will lay the foundation for what teams decide to do in the first round of the NFL Draft.

"While the Seahawks should certainly want to come to a long-term resolution with Walker, it appears that they will not use the franchise tag on him. He could thus hit the open market as the premier option at his position after earning a league-high 91.5 PFF rushing grade and being named Super Bowl MVP this past season," Pro Football Focus contributor Dalton Wasserman wrote.

"Perhaps a team with an early first-round pick, such as the Chiefs or Giants, would be interested in his services, which could change the fate of Jeremiyah Love, the top running back in the draft class. A contender like the Broncos or Jaguars could also enter that mix, given their needs at the position."

Seahawks in the Mix For Kenneth Walker III

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks would be interested in bringing Walker back into the fold, but only at a price that makes sense for them. They could have used the franchise tag on them for a little over $14 million, but that was too rich for Seattle.

The Seahawks are targeting around $10 million per season on a new deal for Walker. However, another team might swoop in and offer up to $12 or $13 million. If that were to be the case, Walker has likely played his last down with the Seahawks.

There are several teams that could be in the mix for a new running back, but it remains to be seen whether these squads want to go through free agency or the draft to find their answer. That will determine Walker's market and competition for the Seahawks.

Walker would probably prefer to stay with the Seahawks if they had the highest offer, but there is a strong likelihood another team can beat what Seattle is willing to pay due to his run in the playoffs. Walker had a tremendous run in the postseason that led to him being named Super Bowl MVP, and that attention could sway one team to pay him an exorbitant amount of money.

Once the Walker domino falls in free agency, it will set up everything for the Seahawks in terms of their free agent strategy, and other teams will also have effects that will trickle into their remaining steps.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter