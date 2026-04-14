Seahawks Met With Potential Day 2 Offensive Lineman

The Seattle Seahawks may still be looking for an upgrade on the offensive line, as they hosted Iowa guard Beau Stephens for a 30 visit, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

Stephens is projected to be a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft after earning First Team All-American honors during the 2025 season. The former Hawkeye made 35 starts through his five-year career at Iowa and played both right and left guard. That versatility is especially appealing.

NFL.com has Stephens as the 11th-ranked guard in the draft, deeming him a "good backup with potential to develop into a starter." Stephens also met with the Cowboys and Falcons, per Garafolo.

Is Stephens a fit for Seahawks?

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (70) celebrates with running back Kaleb Johnson in the second quarter against Nebraska during a NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. | Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Seahawks have drafted multiple offensive linemen in Rounds 3-7 the last few years. Bryce Cabeldue (sixth round) and Mason Richman (seventh round) are both on the roster and were picked in 2025.

Christian Haynes (third round) is the last remaining Day 2-3 offensive lineman from the 2024 class, as Sataoa Laumea (sixth round) and Michael Jerrell (sixth round) are no longer on the team.

In total, the Seahawks have six offensive linemen whom they drafted in 2022 or later. And while many have failed to stay on the roster, even undrafted players like current starting center Jalen Sundell have had success with the team.

The right guard spot, while currently held down by Anthony Bradford, will continue to be a competition moving forward. Sundell's job likely also isn't completely safe, unlike left tackle Charles Cross, left guard Grey Zabel and right tackle Abraham Lucas.

Seattle doesn't have a fourth or fifth round pick in this year's draft, so the Seahawks would either have to make a trade for more picks, take him in the third round, or hope he reaches the sixth round.

The Seahawks' offensive line was vastly improved in 2025, but it could still get a lot better. Zabel was the major upgrade last season, but the Seahawks are probably not taking a first-round offensive lineman in consecutive drafts. That makes Stephens much more likely to be a target for the team.

At the very least, more competition is never going to be a bad thing for Seattle's offensive line. And there aren't a ton of positions of need for the Super Bowl-champion Seahawks.

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